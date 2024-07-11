An Ex-Facebook VP Warned Against Using This Common 3-Word Phrase at Work. I Don’t Agree.

The ability to disagree is vital to any healthy relationship. Here’s why you should be direct–and how you can do so respectfully.

Imagine the following scenario: You’re sitting in a meeting discussing a problem, and a member of your team expresses a strong opinion. Your opinion is equally strong, but on the opposite end of the spectrum.

What do you do next?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

According to former Facebook Vice President Julie Zhuo, you should strongly consider avoiding the phrase, “I don’t agree.” In a recent LinkedIn post, Zhuo says using this phrase works only if you’ve established deep trust with your counterpart, or if they’ve told you explicitly to tell them if you disagree.

“If not, then ‘I don’t agree’ may make the other person instinctively feel the need to defend their idea,” Zhuo, who went on to cofound data analytics company Sundial, goes on to explain. “And defense mode makes it harder to be open to new suggestions.”

Instead, Zhuo recommends a series of phrases to use instead of “I don’t agree,” including: Remind me again how you are defining success, and help me see how this proposal works towards that.

Who do you have in mind as you’ve thinking about this problem? What assumptions do you have about them?

How will we know if this proposal will work? Yikes. How do I say this?

I don’t agree.

While each of these examples can help define how you don’t agree, there are some big problems with leading with them. Let’s identify those problems, then explore a more emotionally intelligent approach to expressing healthy disagreement. (If you find value in this lesson, you might be interested in my free course, which teaches you how to build emotional intelligence in yourself and your team.) Why you should be direct, respectfully

First, Zhuo is absolutely right that in a healthy discussion, you don’t want to put others on the defensive. This is because of the way our brains react in emotional moments. When you feel under attack, the brain region known as the amygdala, which plays a major role in processing emotions, goes into overdrive. Detecting a threat on a subconscious level, the amygdala influences how you respond, in most cases causing you to fight, flee, or freeze. We call this an emotional hijack.

Emotional hijacks aren’t always bad, but they can lead you to become defensive and closed off. Or, as Zhuo expressed, it can make it harder for a person to be open to new suggestions.

The problem with the phrases Zhuo shared, though, is that leading with them can have equal (or greater) potential to cause your communication partner to get defensive, as many will see these phrases as smug or passive aggressive. So, while you might use variations on these phrases or questions to help you clarify how exactly you disagree, the more emotionally intelligent approach is to express your disagreement directly, respectfully, and at the appropriate time. For example, resist the urge to interrupt and make sure you understand their point before you express disagreement.

Zhuo told me she agrees that “honest communication is the ideal goal and is possible when we have trust and respect deeply internalized.” However, she also says that in the absence of trust, when power dynamics are at play, for example, then stepping back to ask the questions shows respect and engagement.

Zhuo is also right in saying that the more trust you have in your relationship, the easier it will be to express disagreement openly and directly. You build that trust over time–through personal interest, sincere and specific praise, helpfulness, and similar actions. But remember: You also build trust by being honest and direct.

Still, some communication partners are more sensitive than others. So, how can you soften the blow of your disagreement, without watering down your message?

I picked up a great technique from Chris Voss, former FBI hostage negotiator and CEO of The Black Swan Group, a company that teaches communication and negotiation skills Voss learned in his former career. The technique is known as “labeling.” The idea is to label the response that you’re anticipating and then call it out in your conversation. Doing so typically softens their response.

For example, you could preference your disagreement with something like the following:

“You’re going to think I’m horrible for saying this…but I completely disagree with you.” Or, “You might think this is just completely disrespectful…But I see things very differently.”

Or, “I’m going to say the absolute worst thing I can say to you right now: I disagree.”

According to Voss, statements like these allow you to get out in front of negative emotions and trigger a more collaborative relationship. So, the next time you disagree with someone, do what you may feel is the counterintuitive thing: Tell them directly. Just make sure you do so with kindness and respect.

In time, others will see you as one who tries to help, not harm–and you’ll be able to use healthy disagreement as a tool to make everyone better.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.