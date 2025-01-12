An Ex-FBI Negotiator Says the Key to Winning Is Getting People to Say This 1 Word

When people say this, they feel safe, protected, and empowered, according to former FBI lead kidnap negotiator Chris Voss.

Chris Voss may be the best negotiator in the world.

Voss is the FBI’s former lead kidnap negotiator, a position he held for four years. Since leaving the bureau, Voss built a business called the Black Swan Group, where he teaches leaders and teams how to build relationships and close deals—using the skills he learned negotiating with kidnappers and terrorists. I had the privilege to interview Voss several years ago while writing my book, EQ Applied: The Real-World Guide to Emotional Intelligence (Borough Hall, 2018). He’s taught me a number of negotiation techniques since then, but one of my favorites has to do with getting people to say a single word: “No.”

Why ‘no’ is so valuable “A ‘no’ is so much more valuable than a ‘yes,’” says Voss. “When you say no, you feel safe and protected. You feel like you’ve made no commitment at all.” It’s for that reason, says Voss, that people typically love to say no. It’s empowering. Which is why, contrary to popular belief, the key to getting what you want when you’re negotiating is getting your partner to say “no.” But how do you actually get to “no” in the first place? And how does getting to “no” lead to an outcome that both you and your partner are happy with? Let’s take a closer look at each of these questions. (If you enjoy this article, consider signing up for my free emotional intelligence course.)

How to get to ‘no’ When others try to get us to say yes, says Voss, we often ask ourselves: “What am I getting myself into?” This happens so often, it leads us to become “yes-battered,” in the words of Voss. And that causes us to put up guardrails, and become more and more careful when and to whom we say yes. In contrast, when you give someone a chance to say no, it’s empowering. By using what Voss calls “no-oriented questions,” you can help them to be more decisive and take action. For example, instead of asking “Do you agree with this?” Voss recommends asking “Do you disagree?” Or, instead of asking “Do you think this is a good idea,” ask, “Is this a ridiculous idea?”

For example, instead of asking “Do you agree with this?” Voss recommends asking “Do you disagree?” Or, instead of asking “Do you think this is a good idea,” ask, “Is this a ridiculous idea?” Voss often relates how he used this technique to close a deal with another expert negotiator, Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec. Recently, I had the chance to put this strategy to the test. About a month ago, I had a special offer for my newsletter list to buy one or more of my emotional intelligence courses at a special group rate for their respective company. One business leader reached out to show interest, and after a few back-and-forth emails going over the details he seemed ready to buy.

Only one problem: He didn’t. As a solopreneur, I’m responsible for closing sales on my products. But I’m also a real person—one who ranks pretty high on the agreeableness spectrum. Meaning, I hate being pushy…even if doing so is simply trying to get customers to follow through on something they’ve already said they want to do. So, after eight days passed without a reply, I followed Voss’s advice and sent a follow-up email—at 2:45 pm. The email only had a few lines, and focused on just two questions:

Hi Tyler, Following up on this offer for EQ training for your company. Are you against committing to these ten seats now?

Is it a ridiculous idea for you to pay for the tickets before the business day starts in New York tomorrow? Look forward to hearing from you. Justin

Within a few hours, I had my answer. Thanks for following up. I was out of town and missed this. I just completed the purchase. How often do you get that kind of decision making—especially at the end of the day?

That’s the power of “no.” So, what’s the takeaway for you? If you’re trying to close a sale and you struggle with being “pushy”—or, maybe, even more so if you don’t—take a lesson from a world class, FBI-trained negotiator: Use “no-oriented” questions.

By doing so, you: Empower your counterpart; and,

Make their decision as easy as possible. This helps you not only get what you want, but help the other person feel good as they give it to you. And that’s emotional intelligence at its finest.

