Are You a People Pleaser? Here’s How to Use Your Answer to Be More Emotionally Intelligent

Learning about the big five personality trait of agreeableness and how knowing how you display it can help you build emotional intelligence.

When others suggest: a restaurant you don’t want to go to,

doing something you think is dumb, or

that you help them do something you really don’t have time for

Do you consistently push aside your own wants and needs, so that you can “keep the peace”? Or, are you the opposite? Do you always push for the restaurant you want, or push others to do something you think is right?

The way you answer these questions reveals a lot about your level of agreeableness, one of the traits in the big five model of personality, a widely accepted psychological theory.

What exactly is agreeableness? Why is it important to know how agreeable you are? And what does agreeableness look like in the real world? The answer to those questions will help you get to know yourself by building your emotional intelligence, so you can better understand and manage your emotions. (Sign up here for my free email emotional intelligence course.) What is agreeableness?

Simply put, agreeableness is a personality trait that reflects a person’s effort to get along with others. If you’re high in agreeableness, others might describe you as cooperative, polite, kind, and friendly. You tend to be optimistic in how you view others and you have a high concern for social harmony.

In contrast, if you’re low in agreeableness you place higher value on doing what you consider “right” or “best” over how others feel about it. You’re more skeptical of others, sometimes even suspicious.

Being high or low in agreeableness isn’t good or bad. Both ends of the spectrum come with inherent strengths and weaknesses. Why is knowing about agreeableness important?

Agreeableness is the oil that ensures the smooth functioning of human interaction. It can help you convey feelings of trust and support. But too much of that oil creates a slippery slope. You may lose your ability to stand up for your beliefs, or fear speaking up when needed.

Knowing how you score on the agreeableness trait can help you stay true to your values and build stronger relationships. What does the agreeableness spectrum look like?

If you’re high in agreeableness, you likely find it easy to make new friends and get along with others.

You likely demonstrate a high degree of empathy. You’re quick to give others the benefit of the doubt. And you’re more willing to compromise your interests to please others. This approach unites others, rather than alienating them.

But your high agreeableness comes at a cost: Your willingness to keep the peace can tempt you to hide “disagreeable” feelings or say things you don’t really mean. This causes added stress, bringing you to a “boiling point” where you lose your cool, or overreact.

Or, you may avoid difficult but necessary conversations, like giving constructive criticism to colleagues or family members. This can cause small problems to escalate over time. In contrast, let’s say you rank low on agreeableness.

You have no problem “keeping it real.” You’re more than willing to challenge the status quo, give critical feedback, or push others out of their comfort zones. All of this enables you to give firm direction or candid feedback when needed.

You also excel at enhancing the interests of your company or the advantages of your family and friends. For example, you’re willing to push for discounts, upgrades, or better terms on an offer, doing so even more than once. But your low level of agreeableness also comes with a weakness. Some find your communication style unpleasant, to the point where it pushes them away from you. This contributes to a poor team dynamic, or causes them to place less value on what you have to say–or even to stop listening altogether.

For you to take the best advantage of your traits, what needs must you satisfy?

If you fail to do this, what will happen?

And how can you further use what you have learned to your advantage? I’ll answer those questions in an upcoming column.

Note: This article is part of a series on getting to know yourself using the big five personality model. 61 Years Ago, a Brilliant Psychologist Defined the Big 5 Model of Personality. It’s the Foundation of Emotional Intelligence

