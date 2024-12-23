Barbara Corcoran’s Brilliant Reply to Getting Fired From ‘Shark Tank’ (and More Top Stories From 2024)

A look back at 2024 and some powerful lessons from Barbara Corcoran, Caitlin Clark, and Simone Biles.

Here’s a roundup of my most popular columns from this year. Enjoy!

“I do my best when my back’s against the wall.” That’s what Barbara Corcoran told Shark Tank producer Mark Burnett, after Corcoran got a phone call informing her that the powers that be had “changed their mind” about having her on the show and decided to hire another woman instead—before filming a single episode. Despite feeling “crestfallen,” Corcoran decided to take matters into her own hands. That’s when she messaged Burnett, and the email is a master class in emotional intelligence. (Sign up here for my free email emotional intelligence course.)

Corcoran uses powerful storytelling, as she describes how “Sister Stella Marie” told her as a fifth-grader that she’d always be stupid because she didn’t know how to read. Corcoran also relates the time “the Donald” (President-elect Donald Trump) swore in court she’d never see a penny of her $4 million commission, after which Corcoran says she sued Trump and won. Corcoran then offered an innovative solution: She recommended hiring two women, so the producers could “mix it up a bit” and see which personalities made for the best combination. (This is a suggestion the producers eventually heeded, as they brought on fellow businesswoman Lori Greiner beginning in season three.) “I know you’re the best at what you do and I trust you’ll reach the right decision,” Corcoran told Burnett in her email. “I’ve booked my flight for the 6th and hope to be on that plane.”

Instead of getting caught up in negative feelings, Corcoran quickly bounced back. By focusing on what she could control, showing empathy, and then taking action, Corcoran demonstrated emotional intelligence—the ability to understand and manage emotions to achieve a goal. You can read more about Corcoran’s email here. Caitlin Clark’s lesson in how to win (backed by science) Caitlin Clark took the world by storm this year. The WNBA Rookie-of-the-Year helped dramatically increase interest in women’s basketball across the globe, and she led her team, the Indiana Fever, to its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Asked by a reporter for her favorite moment, Clark’s answer was revealing: “Honestly, I feel like there’s just been so many amazing moments,” Caitlin replied. “But it’s the moments that none of you see that I enjoy the most. It’s not the basketball. It’s the people I get to spend it with.” Clark elaborated on the value of her relationships with teammates. “Championships are great … but you want to have really good relationships with people at the end of the day.”

Clark’s reply is a brilliant lesson in how to use emotional intelligence to win at life, and it’s backed by science. For example, the most comprehensive study of emotional well-being in history, the Harvard Study of Adult Development, found that the participants “who were happiest, who stayed healthiest as they grew old, and who lived the longest were the people who had the warmest connections with other people,” according to Robert Waldinger, clinical professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and director of the study. “In fact, good relationships were the strongest predictor of who was going to be happy and healthy as they grew old,” Waldinger added.

But there’s more: Additional research shows that a focus on relationship building also increases chances at professional success, as it helps build psychological safety and brings out the best in each team member. (For more on this research, along with tips on how to build psychological safety and stronger relationships on your teams, check out the full story.) Simone Biles’s perfect response to a reporter 2024 was the year of the Paris Olympic Games, where Simone Biles won four medals (three gold and one silver), solidifying her reputation as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

Biles’s return to form was remarkable, considering she withdrew from the 2020 Olympics because of a mental block that was not allowing her to perform up to expectations and made her afraid of injury. Biles endured ridicule from many who called her “weak” and a “quitter” for her decision. But Biles proved all the doubters wrong with her return to form, even persevering through an apparent physical injury to be “as good as she could be”—resisting the urge to compare herself with others, or even a past version of herself. This lesson, Biles says, which she learned from her mom, has helped her to make the tough decisions and always be at her best.

(For more on how Biles used her mom’s advice to help her make better decisions in high-pressure moments, check out the full story here.)

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.