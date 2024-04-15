CBS Cut Off Billy Joel’s Concert in the Middle of ‘Piano Man.’ What Happened Next Was Even Worse

The next time you’re planning a major launch, remember CBS’s epic Billy Joel concert fail–and do this instead.

Sing us a song, piano man … uh, please?

Imagine the following scene: You’re a huge Billy Joel fan, and you’ve been enjoying an amazing concert on television–Joel’s 100th show at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden. You’re at the absolute emotional climax as Joel plays the final song of his set, his most famous: “Piano Man.”

Then, as you’re singing along, right in the middle of the song … The screen suddenly fades to black, followed by the beginning of the nightly news.

That’s apparently what happened to countless viewers across the eastern and central parts of the U.S. on Sunday night. Despite the show being billed by television network CBS as Joel’s first-ever show to be broadcast on television, there was a special report after the Masters that “wasn’t accounted for by the powers that be,” according to Evan Closky, sports director for CBS affiliate 10 Tampa Bay.

Immediately, Billy Joel fans took to social media to blast the network. “Evidently, CBS was no longer in the mood for a melody,” wrote sports media news site Awful Announcing on X.

The worst part of this debacle, though, was what happened next. Instead of apologizing, or giving an alternative way to view the end of the concert, CBS did nothing. As in, its social accounts remained completely silent.

What can businesses learn from CBS’s major fail? And how can you apply those lessons to your own business? Let’s discuss two major takeaways. Monitor social media, especially during a launch

It’s obvious that the powers that be at CBS have considered this concert a big deal for quite some time.

In addition to repeatedly marketing it as Joel’s “first concert to air on a broadcast network,” they’ve called the famed singer’s Madison Square Garden run “record-breaking” and highlighted that every one of Joel’s shows at the venue have been sold out. Further, the team’s social channels have been heavily promoting the show, even as it aired. Which leaves the question: Why wasn’t anyone monitoring those social channels (or empowered to reply) in case something went wrong?

Once the mistake was made, the first thing CBS should have done was offer an apology. Of course, the network could have done that on its website, but much better would have been to address those complaining on social media, directly on those channels. (As of early this morning Eastern Time, there don’t appear to be any replies to complaints on CBS’s official channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and X.)

If you’re building toward a launch of a new product or an event, make sure you or your team are ready to address customers in the unfortunate event that something goes wrong. Otherwise, you risk a social media firestorm like CBS is going through or, even worse, losing those customers. Don’t just apologize. Fix it

Besides lacking an apology, CBS is also missing a major opportunity. The Billy Joel concert is currently being streamed in its entirety on demand on both CBS.com and the Paramount Plus streaming service. Imagine that in addition to a contrite apology, CBS provided a link to watch the concert online. If the network did this in response to complaints on social media, the company’s solution could spread just as quickly as its fail.

Doing so would not only recover goodwill from viewers, it would bring new potential customers to the company’s streaming services. In turn, those customers may even go directly to those services in the future if they can’t watch their desired programming live.

So, the next time you’re planning the major launch of a product or an event, remember CBS’s epic Billy Joel concert fail. Make sure you: Monitor your social media channels during the entire launch.

Apologize when something goes wrong, and fix it fast. Because when your audience is in the mood for a melody, the last thing you want is to kill the party.

