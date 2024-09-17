After a Teammate Made a Huge Mistake in Last Night’s Game, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Gave a Lesson in Leadership

After a heartbreaking loss to the Falcons, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley felt horrible. But Hurts told him exactly what he needed to hear.

In football, a single mistake can cost you the game. Last night, the Philadelphia Eagles felt that pain first-hand.

With less than two minutes to go in last night’s contest between the Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons, the Eagles were in a good spot. They were up by three and poised to score again. On third down and three, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found star running back Saquon Barkley wide open. It looked like a sure first down — possibly a touchdown — in what likely would have sealed the game for the Eagles.

Except for just one thing: Barkley dropped the pass. The Eagles were able to kick a field goal, but they left just a little too much room, and a little too much time on the clock. On their next drive, the Falcons marched down the field and scored a touchdown with only 36 seconds left in the game. The Eagles were unable to recover.

After the game, a reporter noticed Hurts trying to encourage Barkley, and asked what he said.

“He said he’s going to trust me every time in that situation,” Barkley replied. “And I told him I had his back. … I’m going to be all right. I’m going to figure it out.” That may seem like a simple exchange, but it teaches a major lesson in emotionally intelligent leadership, namely:

As a leader, you have a major opportunity to build trust when your teammates make a mistake.

Why was Hurts’s simple action such an important example of leadership? And how can you build trust with your teammates when they make mistakes? Let’s take a closer look and see what anyone leading a team can learn from it. (Sign up here for my free email course on emotional intelligence.) The value of trust

I’ve spent several years studying successful teams, in sports and in business. One thing that stands out: The best teams are built on trust. Research from Paul Zak, professor of economics, psychology, and management at Claremont Graduate University, supports this.

“Employees in high-trust organizations are more productive, have more energy at work, collaborate better with their colleagues, and stay with their employers longer than people working at low-trust companies,” Zak wrote in the Harvard Business Review. “They also suffer less chronic stress and are happier with their lives, and these factors fuel stronger performance.”

Compared with people at low-trust companies, Zak says people at high-trust organizations report: 74% less stress, 106% more energy at work, 50% higher productivity, and 76% more engagement, to name a few. Of course, trust starts at the top. And that brings us back to last night’s football game.

Barkley is a new member of the Philadelphia Eagles; this was only his second game with the team. Meaning it’s a pivotal time, as he and his teammates are forging new relationships and learning how to play together.

Now, imagine, when Hurts walked over to Barkley, that he had said something like this: “Come on. This is professional, this ain’t high school, baby. You get paid to make those plays.”

Sound discouraging? Demotivating? Like a trust-destroyer?

You’re right. It’s also what an NFL coach said about one of his players after he made a major mistake. The next year, the player left the team. In contrast, Hurts did the opposite. He encouraged. Motivated. And built trust.

Armed with that trust, and the confidence of his team lead, Barkley showed resilience and emotional intelligence in the face of adversity.

“I could sit here and complain and be upset about [the dropped pass],” Barkley continued in last night’s press conference. “Or I can be a professional athlete and go back to the drawing board and take a lick and move on and get better from it.” If you’re in a position of leadership, remember: You’re in a unique position to help your people recover from mistakes. Every time you encourage and build up, rather than dishearten and tear down, it’s like adding another brick to a wall of trust between you and your teammates.

So, the next time one of your people makes a major mistake, remember this story, and consider your words carefully. If you do, you’ll build a culture of trust and support — and strengthen your team in the process.

