I've said something unpleasant to a colleague. Maybe I spoke too soon, but I meant what I said.

I wasn't kind. But I was honest.

I've apologized.

It doesn't change the way I feel though--about this person or the situation. I'm not sure if I should feel bad about it. We don't have a great relationship. I don't believe we can.

Would it have been better for me not to say anything?

Please share your thoughts.