Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Just Did Something That’s Never Been Done. It’s a Powerful Lesson in Resilience

After setting another NFL record, Hurts teaches a lesson in how to come back–using emotional intelligence.

How do you make a comeback?

That’s a question Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is especially qualified to answer. Yesterday, Hurts led the Eagles to yet another come-from-behind victory, this time against the Buffalo Bills. In doing so, he set an NFL record: most consecutive victories by a quarterback after trailing by 10 or more points.

Other than Hurts, no quarterback has done that more than four times. Hurts has done it eight times.

So, how does he do it? How does Hurts manage to stay calm under pressure?

In last night’s postgame press conference, Hurts shed some light on his thinking process. Asked how he’s able to meet special moments with such effectiveness, Hurts said the following: “I think in those moments, you just truly don’t want to get too high, never get too low,” said Hurts. “And we found a way in the end. We made it happen.”

Don’t get too high, and never get too low.

At first glance, those nine words may seem like just another platitude. But they actually reveal a powerful lesson in emotional intelligence, the ability to understand and manage emotions. I like to call it the Rule of Resilience.

What’s the lesson behind the Rule of Resilience? And how can it help you achieve success in your business? To find the answer to those questions, let’s look at the science behind flow, and see how emotional regulation can help you achieve your goals. (If you find value in this lesson, you might be interested in my free emotional intelligence course, which teaches you how to build EQ in yourself and your team.) How to use emotional intelligence to be more resilient

Emotional intelligence, the ability to identify, understand, and manage emotions, manifests itself in many ways. It includes the quality of resilience, the ability to quickly recover from unpleasant and damaging events and move forward.

With his record number of consecutive comeback wins, Hurts has demonstrated superior resilience. And when he describes his effort to “not get too high, and never get too low,” he’s teaching a key lesson in how to achieve resilience, namely, by keeping emotions balanced. Scientists refer to this as “emotion regulation”–the ability to influence the type of emotions you experience, when you experience them, and how they are expressed. First, let’s focus on the value of not getting too high.

It’s a wonderful feeling to experience joy because you are performing a task or series of tasks well. That feeling can lead you to reach a state of “flow,” in which you can maximize productivity and work at peak skill.

However, according to Hungarian psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi, one of the eight characteristics of flow is “complete concentration on the task.” That’s one reason why we often describe professional athletes who reach a state of flow as being “in the zone,” as they appear extremely calm and focused. But research indicates that when you start focusing on things other than the task at hand–like your feelings–you won’t be able to remain in a flow state. Further, too much emphasis on the “high” and the dopamine rush it brings will cause you to be more susceptible to a crash. In other words, you’ll be less equipped to deal with the lows when they come.

But it’s also important to never get too low.

Of course, it’s normal to experience negative emotions like disappointment, frustration, or even fear when facing challenging circumstances. In fact, those feelings are healthy, as they can serve as a catalyst for positive behavior. For example, so called “negative” emotions can motivate you to make necessary changes in a strategy that isn’t working or help you achieve heightened focus. However, dwelling on negative thoughts leads to negative consequences. For example, if you continue focusing on how bad a situation is, your healthy fear may turn into panic. Panic is toxic; it prevents logical thinking and reasoning, and causes you to say and do things you later regret. Or it can paralyze you, stopping you from taking needed action.

That’s why it’s so important to keep your emotions in balance.

This is easier said than done, for sure. But recognizing that need is the first step in filling it. Then, you can use simple frameworks–like these rules of emotional intelligence­–to help you control your thoughts in high-pressure moments. So, if you’re faced with a mountainous hurdle and not sure how you’ll ever be able to come back, take a page out of Jalen Hurts’s and the Eagles’ playbook:

Don’t get too high, and never get too low.

Because the Rule of Resilience can help you build emotional intelligence–and come back from whatever life throws at you.

