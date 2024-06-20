Emotionally Intelligent People Use a Simple 2-Minute Trick to Show More Empathy and Strengthen Their Relationships

Learn what it means to roll the tape–and why this technique is so effective at helping you build empathy and strengthen your relationships.

Empathy is a tremendous ability: To be able to see the world through another person’s eyes, to think the way they think, to feel the way they feel–it’s a super power.

Empathy can make you a better: Writer

Speaker

Presenter

Leader

Teammate

Salesperson

Spouse

Parent

Friend

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

And a whole lot more. But empathy is funny, you know? Despite all of us having the potential to develop it, and the fact that we all want others to show it to us, we often fail to show it ourselves.

Over the years, I’ve learned to use a simple, two-minute trick to help me build empathy. I like to call it:

Roll the tape. What does it mean to roll the tape? And why is it so effective when it comes to building empathy and strengthening your relationships? To help answer those questions, we first have to take a closer look at why we’re so bad at showing empathy in the first place. (If you find value in this article, you might be interested in my free emotional intelligence course, which delivers a new rule directly to your inbox every day for a week.)

Why showing empathy is so hard There’s a simple psychological reason it’s so hard to show empathy, despite the fact we crave it from others. It’s called the “perspective gap.”

The perspective gap (also known as the empathy gap) is an occurrence in which, unless you’re experiencing a situation or set of circumstances in a given moment, it’s hard to imagine how you’d react in that situation. Even when you’ve experienced a situation similar to what the person with whom you’re trying to empathize has experienced, you remember dealing with those circumstances much better than you actually did.

For example, Northwestern University psychologist Loran Nordgren conducted an experiment in which participants predicted how painful it would be to sit in a freezing room for five hours. The first group made their predictions while holding an arm in a bucket of warm water. A second group did so while holding an arm in a bucket of ice water. As you might guess, the people with arms in cold water expected to feel the most pain.

But there was a third group, who also stuck one of their arms in a bucket of ice water. These participants then took their arm out and waited 10 minutes before estimating how painful it would be to sit in the freezing room.

The result? Their predictions were identical to those in the warm-water group. The third group had experienced ice-cold temperatures just 10 minutes earlier, but as soon as they were no longer exposed to that degree of pain, they couldn’t effectively remember it.

The perspective gap explains why doctors often underestimate their patients’ level of pain, and why we find it so difficult to put ourselves in the shoes of our spouse or a family member. We tend to misjudge our own behavior and preferences depending on current state.

So, how do you bridge the perspective gap? How do you increase your ability to show empathy? You have to view empathy like a muscle. The more you exercise it, the stronger it gets.

And to build the muscle, you have to roll the tape. Roll the tape

“Roll the tape” is an old expression that means to play back a recording, to review footage. It came from the way movies used to be recorded onto rolls of film (tape) that could be played and replayed over and over.

Metaphorically, you can roll the tape almost every time you communicate. You can do so by reviewing the message you deliver, after the fact. But here’s the key: You have to do so through the eyes of the recipient.

For example: Read every email or text message after you’ve sent it

Listen to every voice message after you’ve pushed it out

Watch a clip of every presentation after you’ve delivered it

Play back every conversation in your head after you’ve had it

As you read, listen, watch, or think, ask yourself: What’s comes off differently than I thought?

What could be easily misunderstood?

What might I tweak in the future to be more clear or to better accomplish my goal (to inform, persuade, motivate)? In most cases, doing this will take only two or three minutes of your time. But there’s a reason this trick is so useful.

When you originally communicate, you’re doing it from your perspective. This is true even if you try to keep the audience in mind. Because remember, no matter how hard you try, there’s a perspective gap.

This is why you cringe when you see or hear a literal recording of yourself. I really sound like that???

But when you review your communication after the fact, with the audience in mind, you to see and hear things from their perspective. When you do this over and over, two to three minutes at a time, you slowly and gradually build your empathy muscle.

So, this week, why not try to practice? After every message or conversation you have, or as often as you can, take a few moments afterwards and roll the tape. As you do, you’ll start to see yourself through the eyes of others. You’ll learn how to bridge the perspective gap. And you’ll communicate with more empathy.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.