His Teammate Got Ejected for Cursing at a Referee. Steph Curry’s Response Is a Brilliant Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

Stephen Curry is one of the most skilled basketball players on the planet. But last night, his emotional intelligence shined even brighter.

Whoops, Draymond did it again.

Less than four minutes into the Golden State Warriors game against the Orlando Magic game on Wednesday, Draymond Green was ejected for the fourth time this season after arguing with, and subsequently cursing out, a referee. His superstar teammate, Steph Curry, was visibly emotional, at one point even apparently being brought to tears.

“We know how important … this part of the season is,” Curry said in his postgame interview when asked about the moment. “We don’t want to have self-inflicted wounds.” But it’s what happened after that emotional moment was remarkable.

Curry got his emotions under control. He played hard. He got his teammates involved. And although he struggled shooting the ball for much of the evening, he hit two key shots down the stretch that essentially sealed the win for the Warriors.

It’s a perfect real-world case study in emotional intelligence, the ability to make emotions work for you, instead of against you. How can you avoid dwelling on negative emotions, and instead make them work to your advantage? Let’s answer those questions and see how you can apply these lessons in your own life. (If you find value in this lesson, you might be interested in my free emotional intelligence course, which provides a new tip for building emotional intelligence every day for a week.)

How to transform negative emotions into a positive result For years, I’ve studied elite athletes and successful businesspeople to identify what helps them excel. And while IQ, skill, and natural talent get you far, it’s mental strength and emotional intelligence (EQ) that get you to the next level.

For example, consider what tennis superstar Novak Djokovic said in a recent interview with 60 Minutes:

“I don’t like this kind of a mindset that I see a lot in sports, like, just think positive thoughts, be optimistic,” Djokovic said. “It’s impossible to do that. You’re a human being.” “The difference,” continues Djokovic, “between the guys who are able to be biggest champions and the ones that are struggling to get to the highest level, is the ability to not stay in those emotions for too long.”

Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran made a similar point in a recent interview.

Corcoran related a story about the time she got fired from Shark Tank before appearing on a single episode. Instead of throwing a pity party for herself, Corcoran took matters into her own hands: She emailed the show’s producer and said she was showing up to the show and expected that she’d have a chance to fight for her spot. The rest is history. “I learned from my salespeople over the years that the greatest salespeople [spend] less time feeling sorry for themselves,” Corcoran said. “They take the hits like everybody else but they don’t give themselves much time.”

The key then, is to train yourself to identify negative emotions and limiting beliefs in the moment, and then to turn them to your advantage.

And how do you do that, exactly? Decades of academic research indicate the potential benefits of self-talk, conducting an inner dialogue with yourself. By using positive self-talk, you can influence the way you think, feel, and act.

For example, if you experience a challenging moment that’s out of your control, you might remind yourself to use the difficulty. Is there a way to take advantage of current circumstances, although difficult, to create a positive?

In Curry’s case, losing one of his star teammates to ejection gave him the opportunity to get other teammates more involved. Proof of this: Curry registered 10 assists for the game, which is double his current season average. (An assist is a pass that leads to a direct score by a teammate; it’s a measurement of how well a player helps others on the team to score.) This is just one example. There are countless positive self-talk expressions and frameworks you can learn to use in various situations, like “manage expectations” or “back to reality.”

So, the next time you encounter a difficult situation and feel your emotions start to spiral out of control, take a moment to feel your emotions and to process them. Take a few deep breaths. You can even shed some tears, like Curry did.

But once you have, then do the next thing as well: Focus on how you can use your feelings, and this situation, to your advantage. Because that’s what we call turning emotional, into emotionally intelligent.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.