How to Start and Grow a Business: A Step-by-Step Playbook for Beginners

Want to start a business but have no idea how? Here’s a plan you can follow.

Several years ago I started a small business, eventually pivoting to what’s known as a creator business: a business that focuses on creating content (writing, video, audio, etc.) for an audience–usually on something the business owner is passionate about.

Today, that business supports my family, including my wife and four children. It allows me to teach, write, and speak about a topic I love. Further, it gives me the freedom to create my own schedule, something I’d never have achieved working a 9-to-5.

There are tons of ways to build a business. But if you have no idea where to start, here’s a simple step-by-step plan that worked for me. Hopefully, it’ll help you, too. 1. Find a hobby that you enjoy.

What’s something you really love to do? Is it write? Talk? Create videos? Building a business isn’t easy, and eventually it will include much more than this core thing. But if you can start with something you truly enjoy doing, you’ll have motivation and enthusiasm that can help you make the business a success.

2. Make it a side hustle. After I initially started the business, I actually did get a job working for a company. But I kept the business on the side because I enjoyed building it.

Having the stability of a full-time job can give you the freedom to practice, hone your craft, and experiment with the business before you go all in. 3. Build in public.

Start a small website. Create a blog or YouTube channel. Share what you’re making on social media.

Find a platform (or several), show what you’re doing, and see if your ideas gain steam. 4. Work for free.

If you’re just starting out, you have to prove you know what you’re talking about. Or, maybe you don’t really know–but the only way to get better is to practice. Either way, working for free will accomplish several things: it will get you free feedback, sharpen your skills, grow your network, and find paying clients.

5. Build your network. Seeing how well step four worked, I tried to do it more with others. Some of them were in my space, others were working with stuff completely different from what I was involved in–but I could learn from all of them.

So, again, I supported their work without asking for anything back in return. But most of them gave back anyway, sharing my work with others as well. 6. Find mentors.

When I started my business, I learned from some very smart people who were ahead of me in this journey.

I wasn’t especially well-connected; I just reached out to them online, told them how much I appreciated their work, and tried to support them by sharing that work. That led me to start asking them questions, which they were more than happy to answer–and that advice was like gold for building my own business. 7. Make an ask.

Sometimes, you have to ask for a favor. Early on in my creator journey, I asked my mentor (fellow Inc. columnist Jeff Haden) if he’d put my name forward as a possible Inc. columnist. Because Jeff is a really nice guy, and didn’t think my work was trash, he agreed. I’ve been writing for Inc. ever since.

Of course, you can’t overdo this one. And the person you’re asking can always say no. But you’ll never know unless you try. 8. Practice. Practice. Practice.

When I started, I once did a sprint of writing a lot of content. We’re talking medium-form (700 to 1,000 words) blog posts, every day for 30 days, for three months straight.

All of that practice helped me to become a better writer, but it also did something much more valuable: It allowed me to experiment and collect data on what topics resonated most with my audience. That data helped inform my work for years to come. 9. Double down on what works.

When you do all that experimentation, you’ll likely find the sweet spot–the place between what you love to do and what your audience wants. Now, do more of that.

10. Go all in. (But only if the time is right.) If your biz is still a side hustle, the time will likely come when you need to make a decision. Your attention will be split between building your business and your day job.

If the business is successful, it will likely be an easy decision. On the other hand, your employer may force you to make a decision, either directly or indirectly.

Of course, the decision is yours. But if the time is right, you’ll know it. 11. Repurpose.

Over time, I realized I could use one piece of writing for several purposes. For example, a newsletter email could then be repurposed as a: Blog post

Narration

Social media post

Youtube video

Podcast episode

Page in a book

Piece of an online course No matter which medium you start with, explore different ways to distribute that content. You may need to tweak the content to optimize it for the platform you’re using (e.g., change it to a thread or a carousel, or give it an image background), but you’ll be much further along than creating content from scratch.

12. Create a flywheel. Once you get good at repurposing, you can build a flywheel, a process of creating content, repurposing it for a specific number of platforms, and allowing those things to build upon one another and amplify each other.

Have you ever seen a business that seems to be everywhere online? That’s because it has an effective flywheel in place. 13. Build products.

Most of your repurposed content will be made up of small tidbits. But if you collect all of that information and package it up nicely–in a book or online course, for example–you can then charge for it.

“But why would people pay for something they could get for free?” you ask. Because they don’t pay for the information. You can learn to do anything for free online. The problem is it takes too much time.

What they pay for is having everything in one place, neatly organized. Build with that in mind. 14. Document processes.

As you continue to get good at what you do, and the business continues to grow, you will need processes in place to make sure everything continues to run smoothly.

For example, what are all the tasks you need to do to care for the business? In what order do they need to be completed? At some point, you may need to hire help, in the form of freelance contractors or employees. The better your documentation of how to do the work, the easier it will be to train the help.

15. Keep learning. Make sure to schedule time to continue learning–about your craft, and about running a business. To help with this, you may take courses or join communities. Doing so can help you learn, not only from your own experience, but from the experience of others. (Communities also help you to further build your network and find opportunities to collaborate.)

Eventually, you may decide to outsource some tasks, but the more you know about those tasks, the better–as that knowledge will help you make sure you’re getting the help you need and not getting taken advantage of. 16. Don’t be afraid to pivot.

At times, what used to work will stop working. You may find that your business needs to change direction, or evolve.

That could mean staying within your niche or main area of interest, but finding a specific gap that you need to focus on addressing. Or, you may need to change the medium or platform you use. Or, you may find that you can help solve a specific pain point for customers–one that is much different than you imagined. Just remember that closing one door will allow you to open up others.

17. Set boundaries. For all the benefits of creating a business built on your passion, there’s one inherent danger:

The temptation to become a workaholic.

Some will argue that’s OK, but they’re wrong. Because as much joy as your work brings, you never want it to infringe never infringe on more important things like your health or your family. So, set boundaries as to when to take time off for other priorities, or simply to recharge, both short- and long-term.

Doing so will help ensure your business is working for you, instead of the other way around.

