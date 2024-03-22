I’m Inc.’s Emotional Intelligence Columnist. Here’s How I Manage My Emotions, Reduce Anxiety, and Build Stronger Relationships

I’ve studied and taught emotional intelligence for years. Here’s what I’ve learned in the process.

Over the past few years, I’ve received thousands of emails from readers who want to improve their emotional intelligence, the ability to understand and manage emotions. Of all the skills people want to develop, the following pops up over and over again:

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Of course, this is no surprise. Emotional regulation, the ability to exert control over one’s emotional state, is invaluable when it comes to: Managing stress and pressure

Building and maintaining relationships

Leading effectively

Earning respect Developing emotional intelligence is a lifelong journey. But after studying and teaching these skills for several years, I’ve found that the right frameworks, habits, and systems–and practicing them with intention–can help you make significant progress when it comes to managing your emotions and all the benefits that come along with that skill.

Here are five things I do to help me keep my emotions under control. (If you find value in this lesson, you might be interested in my free emotional intelligence course, which provides a new tip for building emotional intelligence every day for a week.) How to manage emotions: Control your thoughts

Since most of the emotions you experience occur almost instinctively, you can’t control how you feel in any given moment. But you can control how you react to those feelings–by focusing on your thoughts.

You may be familiar with the popular saying that is often attributed to (but perhaps not originated by) Austrian psychiatrist Viktor Frankl: Between stimulus and response there is space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.

That’s why I’ve found that frameworks are invaluable. A short axiom or a simple phrase can make all the difference in taking advantage of the “space” in an emotional moment, and actually doing it.

I’ve developed my own set of frameworks to control my thoughts and manage my emotions. These frameworks are based on techniques from cognitive psychology, as well as my own experience. Here are a few examples.

How to reduce anxiety The Rule of Reframing helps me to change my perspective, think differently, and reduce anxiety. It involves reconceptualizing a problem by changing the way I look at it.

For example, as someone who enjoys working under rules and structure, I get thrown off when I start my workday late. But that’s often necessary because my wife and I split the household and childcare duties.

So, I have to change my perspective from “I’m getting such a late start; I hate this” to “It’s great that I’m so flexible; We need this!” How to make better decisions

The Golden Question helps me to make better decisions and reduce regrets. When I need to make a decision under emotional circumstances, I ask myself: How will I feel about this in:

A day

A week

A month

A year

Five years The golden question gives me a glimpse into the future, so I make better decisions in the present. How to be less sensitive

The phrase “they don’t know” helps me to be less sensitive, ignore comments I interpret as hurtful, and move on.

For example, if someone makes an ignorant or judgmental comment directed at me, “they don’t know” reminds me that “They don’t know what I know. They don’t know what my life is like. They don’t know all the other stuff that goes with this.” The goal isn’t for me to demean the other person. This framework simply helps me recognize there’s no way the person could understand my situation. It changes your feelings from: “I can’t believe they said that” to “Oh, yeah. They don’t know. All good.”

As I practice using all of these frameworks, I get better at managing my emotions under stressful moments. How to learn from your mistakes

Of course, I still make mistakes, sometimes even big ones. When that happens, I buy out time to reflect and identify what led to the mistake so I can reduce the times it happens in the future.

To help me do that, I use an “emotional postmortem.” It’s a simple process and series of questions that allows me to clear my mind, identify root causes, and make needed adjustments: What led to the “emotional hijack”?

What could I have done differently leading up to the hijack?

How can I better manage my emotions if a similar situation comes up? Emotions are beautiful; they’re what make us human. But left unchecked, they can lead us to say or do things we later regret. Just remember that developing your emotional intelligence is a continuous process, an unending journey.

As you do, you’ll continue to improve in your ability to make emotions work for you, instead of against you.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.