In Exactly 28 Words, the CEO of America’s Largest Bank Taught a Brilliant Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

In a recent interview with LinkedIn, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon provides four valuable questions for helping you to build your emotional intelligence.

Jamie Dimon is a big believer in emotional intelligence.

The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, America’s largest bank in terms of assets, leads over 240,000 employees. In a new interview with LinkedIn News editor-in-chief Dan Roth, Dimon was asked for his best career advice.

“Develop your EQ” was what he emphasized. EQ, of course, is shorthand for emotional intelligence (or emotional quotient), the ability to understand and manage emotions.

Dimon’s not alone in his assessment of the importance of EQ. According to peer-reviewed scientific journal Heliyon, research found that emotionally intelligent leaders improved business results and had an impact on team performance.

But soft skills like emotional intelligence can be hard to develop. So, how exactly do you do it? Dimon went on to share four key questions:

Do you deserve trust?

Do you communicate well?

When you walk in a room, do people feel good that you’re there?

Do people know you have a heart? Dimon only used 28 words to form these four questions, but they are a great springboard for developing your own emotional intelligence. Here’s a look at each of them and what the research says about why they’re so important. (If you find value in this lesson, you might be interested in my free course, which teaches you how to build emotional intelligence in yourself and your team.) Do you deserve trust?

Google spent years studying what made high-performing teams effective, and found that a single factor was most important: psychological safety.

Google describes psychological safety this way: In a team with high psychological safety, teammates feel safe to take risks around their team members. They feel confident that no one on the team will embarrass or punish anyone else for admitting a mistake, asking a question, or offering a new idea.

In other words, great teams thrive on trust. But how do you gain the trust of your team?

Paul J. Zak, professor of economics, psychology, and management at Claremont Graduate University, studied that question in-depth. By means of numerous experiments monitoring brain activity, he and his fellow researchers identified a number of actions that led to increased levels of trust, including: Recognizing excellence and providing public recognition.

Giving people freedom and control over how they work.

Providing transparency about the company’s goals, strategy, and tactics.

Showing vulnerability, such as when a leader asks for help.

Consistent actions like these allow you to build trust between you and your team. Do you communicate well?

In one research project to which I had the privilege to contribute, my teammates and I analyzed hundreds of teams for a global organization. We found that the highest performing teams were made up of good communicators. That meant they:

Set standards for communication (like how long it should take to respond to a message).

Went above and beyond in trying to understand each other.

Gave and accepted candid feedback.

Settled differences quickly and respectfully. Additionally, in its most recent research on employee engagement, Gallup found that one meaningful conversation between managers and each team member on a weekly basis contributed more to high-performance relationships than any other leadership activity.

Gallup said such conversations could be as short as 15 minutes a week. How do I make people feel?

Think for a moment about your favorite boss or teacher. What comes to mind? Is it the school they went to? Their job performance? The awards they won?

Or is it the listening ear they offered? The time they took out of their schedule to help? The willingness to get down and join you in the “dirty work”?

I like to call this principle the “Maya Angelou Rule,” because it’s based on a quote that’s often attributed to (but may not have been originated by) the famous poet: People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.

Want to check how your actions make others feel? Then ask yourself: Am I available to listen? To hear about their challenges, problems, and successes?

Do I offer support for those challenges? And do I celebrate the achievements?

Do I say thank you? Yes, because it’s the right thing to do, but also so I encourage them to keep doing what they’re doing?

Do I make them feel safe? Cared for? Appreciated? Trusted? That they can count on me, too? It’s the way you make them feel that really counts.

Do people know I have a heart? Empathy is one of those qualities we all want others to show to us… but we often fail to show to them.

One reason for this is the scientific phenomenon known as the perspective gap (also known as the empathy gap). This is the concept that unless you’re experiencing a situation or set of circumstances in a given moment, it’s hard to imagine how you’d react in that situation.

So, how do you bridge the perspective gap and show more empathy? The next time someone comes to you with a problem or complaint, try to focus on feelings, not situations.

In other words, even if you can’t relate to the other person’s complaint, you can relate to the feeling: You’ve had a problem that caused you to also feel anxious, or frustrated, or overwhelmed.

Then, ask yourself: What can I do to make this situation better? Sometimes the answer is just to offer a listening, non-judgmental ear. Other times, you can actually take action to help the person.

When you do this, you show others you have a heart — and you show them you have emotional intelligence, too.

There’s a saying that goes like this: IQ gets you the job. But EQ gets you the promotion. Develop your emotional intelligence — so you can make emotions work for you instead of against you.

