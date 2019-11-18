"You want to make sure that...if somebody great wants to join the company that they actually get an interview. This is actually one of my big worries. Like, if Nikola Tesla was alive today, could he get an interview? And if not, we're doing something wrong. And I'm not totally sure he would get an interview. So, if one of the most brilliant engineers who ever lived could maybe not get an interview, we should fix that and make sure we're not barring the doors from talent, or that we're looking at the right things.

"Generally, look for things that are evidence of exceptional ability. I don't even care if somebody graduated from college or high school or whatever... Did they build some really impressive device? Win some really tough competition? Come up with some really great idea? Solve some really tough problem?"