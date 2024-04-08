Last Year, Iowa Star Caitlin Clark Disrespected Raven Johnson in the Final Four. Johnson’s Response Is a Master Class in Emotional Intelligence

South Carolina point guard Raven Johnson could have let Clark’s disrespectful move in last year’s Final Four destroy her confidence. Instead, she used it as motivation.

“All I have to say is, the revenge tour is over.”

That’s what South Carolina point guard Raven Johnson said on the podium yesterday, after the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Women’s Basketball NCAA National Championship. The victory was especially sweet, considering Iowa and its star Caitlin Clark ousted South Carolina in last year’s Final Four.

But there’s a bit more to this story. You might remember a viral moment from last year’s Iowa-South Carolina game: At one point, Clark refused to guard Johnson from behind the three point arc. Clark even looked away from Johnson, making a hand gesture that in basketball culture is basically sign language for, “I’m not worried about you making a shot from out there.”

An embarrassing moment like that could destroy a player’s confidence. But Johnson didn’t allow that to happen. Instead, she used the moment as motivation.

“What happened last year was the best thing that happened to me because I got in the gym and worked on my weakness,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “I think it put a chip on my shoulder to just get in the gym and get better. Improve on my game, improve on who I am.”

Beyond that, though, it also inspired Johnson to double down on her ability to defend Clark. Last year, Clark torched South Carolina for 41 points. At the beginning of yesterday’s game, it looked like she was on pace to better that, as she scored 18 points in the first quarter alone.

Then, Johnson stepped in.

“When the game started, they started with a 20 point lead,” Johnson said. “I was asking coach, like, ‘let me get her, let me get her.'” Johnson said that she took what happened last year personally. That motivated her to take 200 three point shots a day in practice. It also moved her to watch film of Clark, studying her moves.

“I was ready for her,” said Johnson.

And ready she was. Clark clearly struggled as Johnson served as her primary defender for the rest of the game, scoring only 12 more points with an inefficient shot completion of 10 for 28. Additionally, Johnson tallied two blocks and four steals, including a clean pick of Clark’s pocket that led to a layup putting the Gamecocks up by three to end the half. I’ve studied countless elite athletes and businesspeople over the years, and when it comes to mastering emotions and leveraging them to your advantage, one lesson keeps coming out loud and clear:

Emotionally intelligent people experience negative emotions like everyone else. What sets them apart is their ability to bounce back from those emotions, and turn negative feelings into a catalyst for positive results.

For example, you might have heard the story of how Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, didn’t make the cut as a freshman for his high school basketball varsity team. But in the basketball documentary “The Last Dance,” Jordan’s mother Deloris related what happened next. “We both cried, ’cause I knew he wanted to really compete with the other guys,” Jordan told her son. “My words to him was, ‘If you really want it, you work hard over the summer.’ And he did…That summer, he focused. He would practice all day. That basketball never left his hand.”

Or how about Kobe Bryant, who scored zero points as a 12-year old playing in his summer league? Bryant says the experience almost moved him to quit basketball and focus on soccer…until he learned Jordan’s story.

“I learned he knew what it felt like to be embarrassed, to feel like a failure,” Bryant wrote in 2014. “But he used those emotions to fuel him, make him stronger, he didn’t quit. So I decided to take on my challenge the same way he did. I would channel my failure as fuel to keep my competitive fire burning. I became obsessed with proving to my family–and more importantly to myself–that I can do this.” This year, Johnson, her coach, and many of her teammates were able to do the same thing.

If you suffer an embarrassing moment or a discouraging setback, remember: Life is full of disappointment. You can allow yourself to be crushed by that feeling. Or, you can use it as fuel to your fire, inspiration to help you develop laser-like focus.

So, the next time you get embarrassed, ask yourself: How can I use these feelings to turn negative to positive? Then, take a page out of Raven Johnson’s playbook, and put in the work. You’ll be better for it in the end.

