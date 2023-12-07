McDonald’s Just Made a Huge Announcement. It Could Mean Big Trouble for Starbucks

At its annual investor day, McDonald’s shared details on a completely new restaurant. Its core offering: Sweet, customizable drinks. Sound familiar?

Watch out Starbucks. McDonald’s is coming.

At yesterday’s Investor Day, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski shared details about CosMc’s–a completely new restaurant that would fall under the McDonald’s brand. CosMc’s is a café type restaurant that is beverage-led but also offers a small lineup of food. Its core offering: sweet, customizable drinks.

“CosMc’s is a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality,” Kempczinski said in a previous call with analysts. Yesterday, Kempczinski added that the company would begin with a 10-store test of the new restaurant concept, after which it will continue to learn and innovate. So, why would McDonald’s launch an entirely new restaurant rather than simply add items to its menu?

The answer has to do with a major discovery made by another beverage led restaurant over the years, Starbucks.

What exactly did Starbucks discover? And how could McDonald’s be planning to use that discovery to potentially create a huge new competitor to Starbucks? Here’s a breakdown. How Starbucks Evolved, and What McDonald’s May Have Learned From It

To help us understand why McDonald’s is bullish on its new experiment, we have to see how Starbucks has evolved over the past decades. In 1983, an anonymous Starbucks employee named Howard Schultz traveled to Italy for a trade show. Upon landing, Schultz was immediately smitten by the experience offered by the country’s indescribable coffee culture: small cafes serving premium coffee, buzzing with energy and romance.

Schultz, who eventually purchased Starbucks and became its CEO, would go on to transform the company into a global coffee empire.

But a funny thing happened over the years: Starbucks customers changed. They got younger. Their tastes, sweeter. Out of those younger tastes, the Frappuccino was born: a sweet, blended drink that resembles a milkshake more than it does a coffee. Schultz, who considered himself a coffee purist, hated the new drink. “Why do we want to do this?” Schultz said he asked at the time. “We don’t want to be a Frappuccino company; we’re a coffee company.”

But Schultz couldn’t ignore the numbers, and eventually he gave in. Frappuccino has became a multibillion-dollar business.

Fast-forward to today. Starbucks is best known, not for its coffee purism, but much rather for its ability to create customizable drinks for its customers–a great portion of which are sweetened with syrup or other additives. It’s a far cry from the Schultz’s original vision, but it’s a big reason why Starbucks has proved so successful through the years. And now, enter McDonald’s.

Just take a look at some of CosMc’s initial menu offerings: Churro Frappe

S’mores Cold Brew

Chai Frappe Burst

Sour Cherry Energy Burst

Blackberry Mint Green Tea

Island Pick-Me-Up Punch

Notice anything familiar? McDonald’s seems to be doubling down on Starbucks’s strategy to focus on cold, sweet, and easily customizable beverages. An extra shot of syrup here, a milk alternative there. CosMc’s even offers “popping boba” and energy or vitamin C shots as potential customizations.

Adding this type of variety to a normal McDonald’s menu would be a nightmare. McDonald’s knows this well; it’s struggled even to offer all-day breakfast in past years as doing so presents setup and efficiency problems in the kitchen.

But a completely new restaurant that’s built to handle those types of orders? That’s a different story. Not to mention that McDonald’s already has fierce loyalty built with the younger generation, who have been eating their happy meals for years. The target audience also helps to explain CosMc’s branding and mascot: a colorful, animated alien who loves McDonald’s food. Additionally, throw in the fact that McDonald’s had the most popular food app in the world last year, which would provide a great opportunity to get customer to its new offering, as well as easily quantifiable data on what’s working and what’s not.

One thing McDonald’s isn’t taking from Starbucks? It’s original vision. Meaning, CosMc’s is designed with a younger, fresher dynamic in mind, from the ground up.

Of course, it’s only a test for now. But, in the words of Kempczinski, “a little over a year ago, this was just an idea. … We’re innovating, testing, and learning with speed.” Sounds like very scary words for Starbucks.

