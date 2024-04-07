New research shares more insight into why music helps the brain work faster and better.

Your playlist may be more valuable than you think.

Research has long indicated that music has the potential to boost concentration and performance on cognitive tasks such as writing or spatial reasoning, and that music can also be a powerful tool for emotional regulation. Now, researchers from New York University Tandon School of Engineering have begun to show how these two principles may work together.

“Maintaining a proper level of cognitive arousal [also known as ‘intensity of emotion’] may result in being more productive throughout daily cognitive activities,” writes Rose Faghih, associate professor of biomedical engineering, along with her associates who co-authored a new study analyzing how music choices influence productivity. Faghih and her colleagues found that listening to exciting music enabled five out of six participants to register higher performance on cognitive tasks. But the study is interesting because it was inspired by the Yerkes-Dodson law, a little-known law of psychology designed to model the relationship between stress and behavior, developed over a hundred years ago.

And while this study is new with a small sample size, it builds on previous neuroscience research that analyzed the influence of background music on participants’ emotions and performance.

What is the Yerkes-Dodson law, and how does it relate to previously published neuroscience research? And more important, how can all of this knowledge help you? To answer these questions, let’s dive more deeply into the research and see how you can put these learnings to work. (If you find value in this lesson, you might be interested in my free course, which teaches you how to build emotional intelligence in yourself and your team.) The Yerkes-Dodson Law, Neuroscience, and How to Increase Performance

The Yerkes-Dodson law was originally developed back in 1908 by psychologists Robert Yerkes and John Dodson. It states that too little arousal (stress) causes you to become bored and decreases motivation. As arousal increases, so does your motivation, causing you to perform better at certain tasks. At a certain point, though, you reach an optimal level of arousal and performance; after that, stress causes your performance to decrease.

In the NYU study, participants selected two types of music: the first with calming music components to mimic a low arousal environment, and a second with more exciting components for a high arousal environment. The researchers then used physiological data such as skin surface temperature, respiration, and electrocardiogram as well as behavioral signals such as facial expression.

As the findings indicated, the participants demonstrated overall better performance when listening to the exciting background music. However, the researchers also found that participants’ performance conformed with the Yerkes-Dodson law. The authors of the study admit that several factors such as “the learning effect, the nature of the task, the participant’s baseline, and the type of applied music, can impact the outcome”; however, they also acknowledge that “it might be feasible to enhance cognitive performance and shift one’s arousal from either the left or right side of the curve using music.”

As mentioned, this new research actually builds on decades of brain research.

I can endorse the results of this research from my own personal experience. For years I’ve been using specific playlists to help me achieve flow for different types of tasks.

As someone who does a large amount of creative work, I’ve found that starting with calm music, while gradually ramping up to more excited music, helps me reach a state of peak productivity. This is especially true when I’m working on tasks with a medium cognitive load–they’re tasks that require a degree of concentration, but I’ve done them enough times that I often tend to get bored and my mind starts to wander. With the right music, though, my mind and emotions seem to be sufficiently stimulated, so that not only am I able to continue working for long periods of time, but I stay motivated throughout the entire work period.

For example, the song on the top of my “writing” playlist: The theme from the Christopher Nolan film Interstellar, which was composed by Hans Zimmer and debuted on the film’s soundtrack back in 2014. (I prefer the piano version, which you can hear here.) Although it starts slow, it gradually builds momentum and helps me get into a productive flow.

So, how can all of this help you? If you find there are certain parts of your work that get stale or monotonous, you might try curating a playlist of songs that get you going. You can arrange them in order of excitement, so that you start with a mild tune and progress to more stimulating ones.

Then, the next time you find yourself getting distracted because you lack mental stimulation, try listening to your playlist as you work. Doing this may provide just the spark you need.

So, if you’re interested in leveraging your brain to increase productivity and performance, learn from the Yerkes-Dodson law and decades of neuroscience research: Design your playlist to motivate, inspire, and touch your emotions. Then, get ready to find your flow.

