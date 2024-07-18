Neuroscience Says 1 Effortless Habit Can Help You Learn Faster and Master New Skills

Want to learn faster? Practice is good, but practice plus this is better.

I remember when I first moved to Europe, I was amazed to see the level of English many spoke. But there were always a few whose English skills surpassed everyone else’s. Often, they came from Scandinavian countries, like Sweden or Denmark.

One day I asked a Swedish friend: “How did your English get so good?”

Her answer was surprising. “Watching movies,” she told me.

In relatively small countries like Sweden, she explained, English language films and television shows don’t get dubbed (unlike much larger countries like Germany or Italy). Because of this, the general population gets a lot more exposure to English, which leads many to be able to speak the language much better.

Turns out, there’s neuroscience research to back this up. In a recent study, researchers from the Institute of Neuroscience at the University of Oregon found that “passive exposure,” that is, simply exposing yourself to the thing you’re trying to learn, can help you to master skills more quickly if used in addition to deliberate practice.

“Active learning of a… task requires both expending effort to perform the task and having access to feedback about task performance,” the study authors explained. “Passive exposure to sensory stimuli, on the other hand, is relatively effortless and does not require feedback about performance.”

The researchers went on to say that for auditory learning in particular, “schedules that effectively combine active training and passive exposure could yield more efficient approaches for learning… compared to active training alone.” In other words, let’s say you’re trying to learn Spanish. In addition to traditional means, like flashcards or using an app, the research indicates that watching movies or YouTube videos in Spanish can help you make quicker progress. Or, if you’re learning to play an instrument, listening to expert musicians can help you learn to play better more quickly.

To arrive at these conclusions, the researchers studied a group of mice. They trained the animals to find a reward of water, using different sounds to provide positive or negative feedback, depending on whether or not the mouse was looking in the right direction.

In addition, some mice received additional passive exposure to the sounds at different times in which they weren’t looking for water. The mice who received this passive exposure in addition to their active training learned how to find the water reward more quickly. Finally, the researchers used artificial neural networks to further understand how these findings might apply to humans. Analyzing these new results in the light of previous studies of humans, the researchers concluded that “combining low-effort passive exposure with active training” could lead to both animal and human subjects reaching performance goals with “relatively less effort.”

Oh, and by the way, I can testify this technique works. Although I spent a lot of time studying German when I moved to my wife’s home country, it was watching German TV that really helped me progress.

So, what does that mean for you? Well, whatever you’re trying to learn, consider trying the passive exposure technique. In addition to deliberate, active practice, take advantage of other, more restful times to play recordings of experts who have already achieved the level of the skill you’re trying to reach.

Need to get better at presenting or delivering critical feedback? Find some videos of experts doing just that, and listen while you cook or clean.

Trying to improve your singing voice or learn to play an instrument? Listen to your favorite musician while you work or rest. Want to master a language? Take a lesson from my Swedish friends and find some interesting movies in that language.

Because, as the research shows, the key to better learning may require a little less effort than you thought.

