NFL Star Jason Kelce Wept Throughout His Retirement Speech. It’s a Powerful Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

Over the course of 40 minutes, retiring Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce alternated between speaking and weeping. Here’s what you can learn from it.

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after a loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 7, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.. Photo: Getty Images

Jason Kelce is not afraid to cry.

On Monday, the all-pro center who spent all 13 of his years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, officially announced his retirement. As he attempted to begin his press conference, Kelce started to break down in tears. He took about a minute to gather himself before proceeding.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Over the next 40 minutes, he waxed poetic: about the game of football, about the joy of winning, and the agony of defeat. He praised his family, his teammates, his coaches, his trainers, the cafeteria workers–and the city of Philadelphia. He shared memories, some good, some bad, but all deeply moving. Through it all, Kelce alternated between reading and weeping.

In doing so, he taught a powerful lesson in emotional intelligence, the ability to understand and manage emotions, namely:

Crying is good for you. What are the benefits of crying? Why does crying help you in emotional moments? And how can you use this knowledge to your advantage? Let’s discuss. (If you find value in this lesson, you might be interested in my free emotional intelligence course, which provides a new tip for building emotional intelligence every day for a week.)

Why crying is good for you There’s scientific research to support why and how crying helps us.

For years, scientists theorized that emotional tear production was a kind of a safety valve, with its main function “the release of superfluous energy or relief of tension,” as this paper put it. And while researchers haven’t proved that theory conclusively, a 2014 study found that crying activated the parasympathetic nervous system, a process that can improve a person’s mood and reduce stress.

Additionally, further research shows support for the hypothesis that crying facilitated social bonding. By communicating a heightened emotional state to others, it often elicited others to give a “caregiving response.” All of this helps to explain why it’s beneficial to cry in emotional moments, especially for those who bring their whole selves to work, like leaders and business owners. Doing so is not only beneficial for you, it helps strengthen the bonds between you and others, too.

I can relate to Kelce’s feelings.

I too spent 13 years working for an organization I loved: It was a nonprofit with a powerful mission. For over a decade I poured myself into my work, heart, mind, and soul. I learned so much from leaders and mentors over that time, and made lifelong friends–people I continue close with today, despite moving to another country. So, when the time came to leave and make a new start, I sat down on the floor with my wife beside me…

And cried like a baby.

I didn’t cry because I wasn’t ready to leave. In fact, I was ready for a change. But as I reflected on those 13 amazing years, the joyful moments, the obstacles overcome, the lessons learned, and the friendships gained, I was overcome with emotion. Afterwards, though, I felt better. Those few minutes of weeping brought me a sense of closure. I was ready for the next chapter.

So is Jason Kelce.

“I don’t know what’s next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await,” Kelce said. “I know that I carry with me the lessons from my time here and that forever, we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians.” I’m reminded of the famous quote, perhaps you’ve heard it: Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.

Well, Jason Kelce just reminded us: It’s even better to do both.



The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.