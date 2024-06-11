Roger Federer Just Gave the Best Graduation Speech I’ve Ever Heard. He Summed It All Up in Just 14 Words

In his commencement speech for the 2024 graduating class of Dartmouth College, tennis great Roger Federer gives a master class in emotional intelligence.

Roger Federer is going viral.

This time, it’s not for a tennis victory. Rather, it’s for his remarkable commencement address, which he delivered on Sunday to the 2024 graduating class of Dartmouth College.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Federer’s speech is an amazing case study in emotional intelligent speaking: It’s funny, motivating, inspiring. It’s emotionally moving. And most important, it has valuable takeaways–not just for graduates, but for anyone trying to succeed at life. If you have 20 minutes, I highly recommend you listen to the speech in its entirety. But Federer himself summed up the speech in three main points and 14 words:

Effortless is a myth.

It’s only a point. Life is bigger than the court.

Let’s analyze each point, and see how you can apply them to your life and business. (If you find value in this article, you might be interested in my free emotional intelligence course, which delivers a new rule directly to your inbox every day for a week.) Effortless is a myth

Federer said he would often become frustrated when he heard others say his play was “effortless.”

“The truth is I had to work very hard to make it look easy,” Federer said. “I got that reputation because my warmups at the tournaments were so casual that people didn’t think I’d been training hard. But I had been training hard, before the tournament when no one was watching.” Federer went on to explain how hard work is the foundation of confidence and success, not only in tennis, but in life. Talent is not just a gift, he said; it’s also grit. Discipline, patience, trust in yourself, loving the process, managing your life–all of this is part of talent, and everyone has to work at developing these abilities.

I can definitely attest to the wisdom of these words. For years, I’ve studied the lives and habits of elite athletes, teams, coaches, and business leaders. I’ve discovered two things along the way:

1. Nothing is ever as easy as it looks. 2. When it comes to reaching your goals, it’s extremely helpful to know ahead of time the scope of practice and effort needed to become great at something.

For example, I remember a great story Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told about how long it takes to learn to do a handstand. Most people think it takes two weeks. In reality, it takes closer to six months.

You can apply that principle to almost anything: learning a sport or an instrument, building a successful business, even writing a great email. “From this day forward, some people are going to assume that because you graduated from Dartmouth, it all is going to come easy for you,” Federer continued.

“And you know what? Let them believe that–as long as you don’t.” It’s only a point

Federer’s next point is an especially insightful one.

He explains that in the 1,526 singles matches he played in his career, he won almost 80 percent of those matches. However, he won only 54 percent of points in those matches. “In other words, even top-ranked tennis players win barely more than half of the points they play,” Federer continued. “When you lose every second point on average, you learn not to dwell on every shot. You teach yourself to think, ‘It’s only a point.’ “

In the game of life, Federer explained, you will lose “points,” over and over. But this mindset helps you overcome self-doubt and negative energy. It frees you to fully commit to what comes next with intensity, clarity, and focus.

Over and over again, I’ve seen successful people make this same point. NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Tennis great Novak Djokovic. Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran. “You want to become a master at overcoming hard moments,” said Federer. “That is, to me, the sign of a champion, the best in the world. And, not the best because they win every point. It’s because they know they’ll lose again and again, and have learned how to deal with it.

“You move on, be relentless, adapt, and grow.” Life is bigger than the court

Federer next related how important it was for him to have a life beyond tennis. He wanted a rewarding life full of travel, culture, friendships, and family, all the while never forgetting where he came from.

Federer also wanted to serve others. It’s why he began a foundation at the age of 22 to help provide education to people in countries with fewer resources. At that age, Federer explained, he didn’t feel ready for anything other than tennis. But motivated by his mother, he took a chance and figured it out. And while Federer says tennis provided so many memories, his off-court experiences have been just as impactful.

“Tennis, like life, is a team sport,” Federer continues. “Yes, you stand alone on your side of the net, but your success depends on your team, your coaches, your teammates, even your rivals. All these influences help you to make you who you are.”

Federer then credited his parents, his wife, and his four children for encouraging him, supporting him, and bringing joy to his life. “Graduates, I know the same is true for you, your parents, your families,” Federer continued. “They made the sacrifices to get you here, and they have shared your triumphs and your struggles. They will always, always be in your corner … The friends who have pushed you and supported you to become the best versions of yourself.”

This is so true. As the famous poet John Donne wrote, “No man is an island.”

Recognizing that can not only help you get the emotional support you need when times get rough, it will make the victories more sweet, too. Federer went on to sum up his entire speech, repeating those 14 key words:

Effortless is a myth.

It’s only a point. Life is bigger than the court.

A true master class in emotional intelligence–and the best graduation speech I’ve ever heard.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.