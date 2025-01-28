Starbucks Just Made a Huge Change That Will Make Customers Very Happy

Starbucks is trying to change not just how you think about its brand, but more importantly how you feel.

“Do you want me to make it again?”

The barista didn’t look very happy. A few minutes earlier, I had walked into Starbucks and ordered a Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cortado, my new go-to drink. I thought I had indicated I wanted the drink to stay, as I was planning to get some work done over the next few hours and wanted a nice mug to sip from. But as I got the drink in a “to-go” cup, it became obvious there was a miscommunication. “Umm, if possible,” I replied. The barista let out a silent sigh. I felt bad about making her redo the drink. On the other hand, I had just paid $5 for a coffee. But I couldn’t shake the feeling that the interaction left both of us with a bitter taste in our mouths.

Well, it looks like Starbucks is trying to fix that. Here’s what the company recently announced on its website: “Starting January 27, when you order any beverage ‘for here’ it will be served in a coffee mug, glass, or in your clean personal cup brought from home. During your visit to that cafe, you will also be able to enjoy free refills of hot brewed or iced coffee, or hot or iced tea.”

Ceramic mugs and free refills? Sign me up. On the surface, this may look like a small change. But let me assure you, it’s not—and the reasons why are about much more than trying to reduce waste. Rather, it’s rooted in the concept of emotional intelligence, the ability to understand and manage emotions to achieve a positive result. (If you enjoy this article, consider signing up for my free emotional intelligence course.) Reestablishing the “third place” Since taking over late last year, new Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has been adamant about the need for the company to get back to its roots.

“We’re refocusing on what has always set Starbucks apart—a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas,” Niccol stated in an open letter published in September. To understand why this is such a necessary change, we have to go back a few years. Former CEO Howard Schultz transformed Starbucks from its humble roots to a coffee powerhouse by creating what he liked to describe as a unique “third place,” the place between work and home where customers could go to meet friends, get work done, or simply hang out.

Over time, though, Starbucks lost much of that reputation—partially by its own design. For example, back in 2020, Starbucks announced that it was laying the foundation for a “transformational phase” and would introduce a new store format known as Starbucks Pickup. These stores were specifically designed to service customers who were picking up drinks or who had placed an order through a delivery service. This strategic shift was partially in response to the Covid pandemic. However, Starbucks claimed that customer behavior had changed even before the pandemic, with about 80 percent of transactions in U.S. company-operated stores being “on-the-go” orders.

All of this led to a de-emphasizing the concept of the “third place.” I initially thought this was a good idea. After all, if company leaders saw a change in consumer behavior, why not try and leverage the emotional connection the company had already built to satisfy the new normal? But there was a problem. As the company focused more on mobile and pickup orders, it seems to have lost sight of what made Starbucks “Starbucks.” As it did, customers lost sight of it too—and Starbucks coffee became nothing more than a high-priced commodity.

That’s why I think these new changes are a step in the right direction. Take my opening story, for example. If I were to continue to experience interactions like this, it’s only natural that I’d be less and less likely to seek out Starbucks as my third place, which will translate to my buying less Starbucks when I’m on the go as well. In contrast, I had a very positive experience in another Starbucks location just a few days earlier. The employees went above and beyond to make sure I was comfortable. The manager struck up a conversation with me and even came over to say goodbye as he left his shift. He even remembered my name.

The more experiences I have like this, the more likely I am to keep coming back. But the drastic difference in experiences emphasizes the need for Starbucks to align all employees with its revised vision, through policy updates and training. It appears this is exactly what Niccol is trying to do. So, what’s the takeaway for you and your business? There’s a famous quote often (mis)attributed to Maya Angelou:

“People will forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel.” This quote applies to business, too. If you start to see a steady decline in customer behavior, you have to go back to basics. Ask yourself:

How do my customers feel about my brand?

What caused them to become loyal in the first place?

How did I build emotional connections with them, so they sought us out over competitors?

What’s changed between then (when business was better), and now?

How can you rekindle that spark? Use the answers to these questions to guide your strategy moving forward. As you do, keep your eye on Starbucks and learn from its success, along with its mistakes.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.