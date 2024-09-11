Starbucks’s New CEO Just Announced 2 Very Big Changes. They Could Completely Change the Company

New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol says the company has ‘drifted’ from what makes it special. But with two changes, he plans to get the brand back on track.

“We have drifted from our core.”

Niccol was quick to admit that the experience in many Starbucks stores today isn’t great. He described the experience of many customers as “transactional,” “overwhelming,” and “inconsistent,” and with wait times that are “too long” or “too hectic.” Additionally, Niccol pointed out two areas that he felt Starbucks needed to improve, and he summed it up in one sentence:

We’re refocusing on what has always set Starbucks apart — a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas.

Those who follow Starbucks closely know this is a huge announcement, for two reasons: 1. Many believe Starbucks no longer has good coffee.

2. Starbucks is no longer seen as “a place where people gather.”

Let’s take a closer look at both of these changes, namely, making better coffee and getting customers to stay longer in stores. In doing so, we’ll see why Niccol’s plan could be exactly the turnaround plan Starbucks needs to return to its glory days. How Starbucks drifted from its core

Way back in 1983, a Starbucks employee named Howard Schultz traveled to Italy, where he was quickly smitten by the country’s coffee culture. Locals gathered at their favorite coffee bar to talk, to joke, to get away from work and home. And no matter which bar they frequented, they expected one thing: good coffee.

When Schultz returned to the U.S., he longed to create his own version of this “third place between work and home,” one that resembled those charming cafes that won over his heart. Schultz eventually brought that vision to life, and Starbucks took off.

But over the years, Starbucks has lost its way. Now, when I write about Starbucks, I get flooded with reader comments that tell me “Starbucks serves terrible coffee,” and “I stopped going to Starbucks years ago.” Further, the company’s strategy as a whole has shifted.

Pick-up and drive-thru orders surged during the pandemic, when customers couldn’t, or preferred not to, sit in a store. But the trend has seemed to continue, with mobile and drive-thru orders now accounting for a vast majority of Starbucks’s sales.

In response, the company began building pickup-only stores. Customers complained that the sit-down stores that remained weren’t as comfortable. Former Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, Niccol’s predecessor, even went so far as to say the “classic definition of the third place” was “not relevant anymore.” Now, it seems that Niccol is ready to bring Starbucks back to its roots.

Niccol speaks fondly of Starbucks being “founded on a love for high-quality coffee.” He says he is committed to making sure baristas “have the tools and time to craft great drinks every time,” and then ensuring that Starbucks is telling its story properly, reminding people of its “coffee expertise.”

Niccol also praises Starbucks’s past reputation as “a gathering space” and “a community center.” He vows to refocus on these values, and that the company is ready to “make investments in technology that enhance the partner and customer experience,” to get back to what made Starbucks a household name. For example, Niccol speaks about “comfortable seating, thoughtful design and a clear distinction between ‘to-go’ and ‘for-here’ service,” as improvements that will make stores more inviting and encouraging for customers to linger.

That’s a big change from what Starbucks looks like today. But this is Niccol’s specialty, and why Starbucks called in the first place.

Fast-casual chain Chipotle was floundering when it hired Niccol as its CEO, poaching him from Taco Bell. In his first year, Niccol doubled sales and Chipotle’s stock price climbed drastically during his tenure. And he did it by, you guessed it, focusing on what the brand was good at, and innovating from there. There’s a lesson here for business owners and leaders.

It’s when the going is good that you’re in the greatest danger of losing sight of who you are. So, if you want to turn things around, first go back to the drawing board. Focus on how you got there, and double down on those efforts. Then, you can try to innovate and improve.

It’s a new day at Starbucks, and a new day for Niccol. Let’s see if they can do the same.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.