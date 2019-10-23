We examined the future product roadmap ... and what we found was that 30 percent of them were incredibly good. And about 70 percent of them were either pretty good, or things that we didn't really need to be doing. Businesses we didn't really need to be in. And so, we've pared a lot of that back, so we could focus the same amount of original resource even more on what was remaining--and add a few new things in.

So, the resources that we're investing are equal or greater than we have been, but it's on fewer things so we're going to do a better job at them I think.