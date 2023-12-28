Taylor Swift’s Master Class in Emotional Intelligence (and More Top Stories From 2023)

A short look back at 2023 and some powerful lessons from Taylor Swift, an ex-Twitter employee, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“It’s hard to fight when the fight ain’t fair. We’re getting stronger now…These walls that they put up to hold us back will fall down. This revolution, the time will come for us to finally win.”

If you’re a bona fide Swiftie, you’ll recognize those lines from Taylor Swift’s song Change. But nowadays, that inspirational prose may symbolize something more for Swift herself: They aptly describe Swift’s experience over the past few years–and how the pop superstar transformed a major difficulty into a massive opportunity.

It all began in 2019, when record executive Scooter Braun’s purchase of Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records, resulted in his gaining control over several of Swift’s master recordings. Swift, who has oft spoke about the bullying she endured from Braun and his client Kanye West, described the event as being “stripped of my life’s work.” But instead of sulking or sinking into despair, Swift took matters into her own hands: She began re-recording her old albums, giving her ownership of a new set of master recordings. In essence, Swift enacted a plan to gain full control of all her music, and even released new songs from “the vault,” original songs that Swift had originally composed for those albums, but that were cut by the powers that be at her previous label.

In doing so, Swift applied a major principle of emotional intelligence: She used the difficulty. In other words, rather than fall victim to a challenging situation, Swift leveraged her circumstances to produce a positive result, something great that may not have existed in an easier situation.

In the end, Swift sold millions of new units in re-recorded albums, including a record-breaking release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in 2023, which turned out to be Swift’s bestselling album debut of all time. Swift’s master class in emotional intelligence was one of this column’s most popular stories in 2023. Here are a few more. (If you find value in these lessons, you might be interested in my free course, which teaches you how to build emotional intelligence in yourself and your team.)

An Ex-Twitter employee breaks her silence In 2023 we also heard from former Twitter employee Esther Crawford, a director who reported directly to Elon Musk but who eventually fell victim to one of the company’s many layoffs. Crawford became internet-famous when a photo she shared of her sleeping on Twitter’s floor went viral.

Crawford’s post, which she shared on Twitter/X, wasn’t bitter. Although she didn’t always agree with her former boss, Crawford also doesn’t villainize him.

“I learned a ton from watching Elon up close–the good, the bad and the ugly,” said Crawford. “His boldness, passion and storytelling is inspiring, but his lack of process and empathy is painful. Elon has an exceptional talent for tackling hard physics-based problems but products that facilitate human connection and communication require a different type of social-emotional intelligence.” “Everyone can be seen as both a hero or a villain, depending on who is telling what angle of the story,” she continues. “Elon doesn’t deserve to be venerated or vilified.”

A Super Bowl quarterback’s 6-word lesson in emotional intelligence Despite putting on a historic performance and setting multiple records, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ended up on the losing end of Super Bowl LVII. Nonetheless, his 10-minute postgame press conference showed evidence of maturity and resilience.

Hurts captured my favorite lesson in a clear, concise, six-word summary of his experience in the NFL’s biggest game:

“You either win or you learn.” Throughout the interview, Hurts goes on to extol the benefits of self-reflection and learning, as he challenged his teammates to do the same and identify what they could do to improve as a team.

At the same time, Hurts took advantage of the moment to focus on the positive. Asked for the single lesson he would take away from this game, Hurts responded with brilliance.

“I think you want to cherish these moments with the people that you’ve come so far with,” said Hurts. “You know, your family, your loved ones, your teammates, your peers, everyone that you do it with and [who] do it for you. And, you know, I will say I’m so proud of this team for everything that we’ve been able to overcome.” “You know, I think the beautiful part about it is, everyone experiences different pains, everyone’s experience is different, but you decide if you want to learn from it,” Hurts added. “You decide if you want to use that to be a teachable moment.

“And I know what I’ll do.”

Hurts will have a chance to apply those lessons soon enough. With the NFL playoffs just around the corner, the Eagles are once again one of the top teams in the league, and just may make a Super Bowl run once again.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.