The Lakers Just Hired the Guy With a Podcast as Their New Head Coach. It’s a Brilliant Lesson in How to Get What You Want

How did JJ Redick, who’s never coached a game in the NBA, become the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers? He didn’t tell. He showed.

JJ Redick is seen prior to Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.. Photo: Getty Images

Redick played for six different teams in 15 years in the NBA. And as an analyst, he also helped call this year’s NBA Finals. For the past few years, though, he’s become most known for something very different:

Hosting a podcast. Of course, it’s not just any podcast. Actually, it’s more like two podcasts: The Old Man and the Three, in which Redick has interviewed some of the most popular players in the NBA, and Mind the Game, in which Redick and Lakers superstar LeBron James discuss basketball strategy and other intricate aspects of the game.

But did Redick’s podcasting really help land him a job as head coach of one of the most storied franchises in professional sports?

To answer that question, we have to take a closer look at yesterday's press conference, along with exactly what Redick has been up to over the past few years. In doing so, we'll learn a valuable lesson in emotional intelligence, namely, how to attract others and get what you want–in business and in life. How JJ Redick's podcast helped make him the Lakers' head coach

So, why exactly did the Lakers decide to hire Redick? “When we embarked on this search it was really important for us to see if we could do something a little bit different,” explained Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, in yesterday’s press conference annoucing Redick’s hiring. “It became evident that one of JJ’s passions was bringing some of the incredible things he’s done in basketball thinking and in basketball content to player development.”

Pelinka isn’t the only one who has praised Redick for having a great basketball mind. Numerous players, including James himself, have done the same as they’ve appeared on Redick’s podcasts.

Look, don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying the only reason Redick got hired was because of his podcast. As a player, Redick benefited from the tutelage of several successful coaches, from his college coach at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski, to championship NBA coaches like Doc Rivers and Rick Carlisle. But I am saying that Redick’s podcast very likely played a big role in his getting on the Laker’s radar in the first place.

Because on those podcasts, Redick was able to show glimpses of how he thinks and strategizes. He was able to demonstrate his ability, not just to communicate with players, but to get in their minds, to motivate them to share, and to reach them on an emotional level.

Pelinka echoed these thoughts when asked directly what role James’s and Redick’s podcast played in the interview process. “One of the core, core necessities [of an NBA head coach], especially with today’s player, is communication,” replied Pelinka. “I think JJ is one of the best basketball communicators out there. Period. Hard stop. Anyone’s that paid attention to what he’s done and built in his interaction with players and coaches and executives [knows], he’s special at that.”

And what about Redick?

In the same press conference, Redick said the past three years have been “invaluable” in preparing him to be an NBA head coach, a job he’s become sure he wanted ever since he interviewed with the Toronto Raptors a year ago. “The further I got into my own journaling about coaching, thinking about it, envisioning it … I just felt like this is what I’m supposed to be doing,” said Redick.

What’s the takeaway for you?

Find a way to demonstrate your strengths. For Redick, that meant starting a podcast. It could be similar for you. Or, maybe you want to write and publish online. Or produce some other type of portfolio of your work. As famous comedian Steve Martin put it: “Be so good they can’t ignore you.”

Because if you want the best chances of getting what you want, the key isn’t to just tell others what you can do. You have to show them.

It’s how a former journeyman NBA player, who never coached a day in the NBA, got the job of his dreams. And it’s how you can use emotional intelligence to get what you want, too.

