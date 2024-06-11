The Lakers Offered the Best Coach in College Basketball $70 Million to Coach LeBron James. His Response Is a Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

By taking the time he needed to make a decision, and not a second more, Dan Hurley taught a lesson in emotionally intelligent decision making.

Imagine the following scenario: A client offers you more than double your current income to work with one of the smartest and most talented professionals in your industry.

What would you do?

That’s the situation Dan Hurley recently faced. Hurley is the head coach of the University of Connecticut Huskies, where he’s led his past two teams to national championships. Because of his résumé, his sophisticated play calling, and his reputation as a motivator, Hurley is regarded by many as the best coach in college basketball. Hurley has stated his desire to one day coach in the NBA. So, you can imagine how he felt when the Lakers, one of the league’s most storied franchises and the team of superstar LeBron James, began pursuing him as their next head coach. The Lakers reportedly offered Hurley a six-year contract worth $70 million, more than double his current contract with the University of Connecticut, which is reportedly worth $32.1 million, before incentives.

There is a lesson here in emotional intelligence, the ability to understand and manage emotions. The lesson, tough, lies not in the decision itself. It’s in the process Hurley used to make the decision, namely, that he took the time he needed–no more, no less.

Why is this such an important lesson? And how can this lesson help you make more emotionally intelligent decisions? To answer those questions, let’s dig into the context surrounding Hurley’s meeting with the Lakers. (If you find value in this article, you might be interested in my free emotional intelligence course, which delivers a new EQ tip directly to your inbox every day for a week.) Take all the time you need. But not a second more

So, how long did Hurley take to make his decision?

It’s unclear exactly when the Lakers approached Hurley. But according to ESPN, Hurley traveled to Los Angeles on Thursday night, met with Lakers executives on Friday, and then traveled back home on Saturday morning. He told ESPN in an interview that he planned to make a decision on Monday. It’s this simple action, giving himself both an appropriate amount of time and a deadline, that is emotionally intelligent.

You see, from an outsider’s perspective, there’s no right or wrong decision. That’s because whatever job Hurley took would have pros and cons. Sure, he could take the Lakers job and make tons of money, but would the money be worth it? Would he love his new job as much as his current one? What if he didn’t gel with Lakers star LeBron James? Would he get fired almost as quickly as he was hired, like previous Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who only lasted two seasons before getting the ax?

At the same time though, turning down the Lakers offer would also come with risks. There’s no guarantee Hurley will get another opportunity to coach in the NBA, especially for a team with a rich history like the Lakers, or to coach an athlete and basketball mind as great as James. Hurley had to make the decision that he was comfortable with. And by giving himself both an appropriate amount of time and a self-imposed deadline, he gave himself the best chances of doing so.

How to make a big decision When you have to make a life-changing decision, it’s easy to get caught up in emotion. You may be tempted to just move forward, and deal with whatever consequences come your way.

Hurley told ESPN that the Lakers made a “compelling case” and presented a “compelling vision” for him to become the franchise’s next coach. If he had made a decision on the spot, or even on Saturday morning, he may have been making a decision based on how he felt in the moment.

The problem is those feelings are likely to change. On Sunday, Hurley also told ESPN that he loved what he built with the Huskies. But while you don’t want to rush a decision, it’s also valuable to set a deadline for making that decision.

Difficult decisions are just that: difficult. If you take too much time, you may lose what clarity you achieve through the decision-making process. You could get distracted by potential consequences that aren’t as important to you in the long run. Or you risk causing others who are waiting on your decision to lose patience; this could even lead to your losing out on the opportunity you’re pondering.

In contrast, by setting a deadline, you give yourself the time you need to make the decision without letting it drag on forever. The key is not to try to remove emotions from your decision-making. Nor do you want to make a purely emotional decision. Rather, you want to take the time you need to allow your emotions to return to baseline, to balance those emotions with logic and rational thinking, and then to balance both emotions and logic as you analyze the long-term consequences of your decision.

So, the next time you’re facing a difficult decision with long-lasting consequences, remember:

Take the time you need, but don’t let it drag on. In doing so, you’ll be using emotional intelligence to help you make better decisions, increase your confidence in those decisions, and live with fewer regrets.

