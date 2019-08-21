"Applying for a job can be exciting--and nerve-wracking. Especially when you find your dream job, click apply, and wait, and then wait some more. We've been there too, so we want to share what's happening now that you've clicked that submit button.

Your resume will be reviewed by a real-life human, not a robot (hooray, humans!). If selected for an interview, a recruiter will reach out within two to three weeks to schedule a call or hangout. The goal of the call is to get to know you a little better, tell you about the interview process, and answer any questions you have about DigitalOcean.

If you don't get selected to move forward, it doesn't mean you're not awesome, it just means your particular awesome doesn't align with the teams needs at this time.

With Love,

DigitalOcean