This Huge, 2-Word Mistake by Wendy’s CEO Teaches a Powerful Lesson in How to Communicate

After Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner revealed plans for a test involving changing prices, backlash ensued and Wendy’s changed course. But it all could have been avoided.

“Dynamic pricing.”

Those are the two words Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner used on a recent earnings call to describe one of the company’s many future initiatives designed to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to increase sales and profit.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“Beginning as early as 2025, we will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and day-part offerings along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling,” Tanner said. News outlets ran wild. Most presented the phrase “dynamic pricing” as indicating that Wendy’s would test raising prices during high-traffic hours, similar to how ridesharing companies like Uber use “surge pricing” during times of high demand.

As reports circulated, backlash ensued. A survey published by Capterra in February 2023 resurfaced, in which 36 percent of consumers said they’d order less often from a restaurant that adopted dynamic pricing, 6 percent said they’d stop ordering altogether, and a whopping 52 percent said they considered dynamic pricing equivalent to price gouging.

Customers complained. Some spoke about quitting Wendy’s altogether. Then, Wendy’s claimed the whole thing was a big misunderstanding.

In a statement on the company’s official blog, Wendy’s said the update about digital menuboards was “misconstrued in some media reports as an intent to raise prices when demand is highest at our restaurants.”

“We have no plans to do that and would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most,” the statement continues. “Any features we may test in the future would be designed to benefit our customers and restaurant crew members.” Yikes.

This brings up some very big problems that have much to do with emotional intelligence–and more specifically, with the power of language and the emotional effect of the words you choose. What can you learn from this fiasco? Let’s discuss. (If you find value in this lesson, you might be interested in my free emotional intelligence course, which provides a new tip for building emotional intelligence every day for a week.) Wendy’s mistake: using the phrase “dynamic pricing”

The top definition when conducting a Google search for the meaning of the phrase “dynamic pricing” is the following: The practice of varying the price for a product or service to reflect changing market conditions, in particular the charging of a higher price at a time of greater demand. (Oxford Languages)

This definition reflects the typical understanding of the phrase, which leads to the following conclusion:

Either Tanner did not understand the implications of the phrase “dynamic pricing,” and the general consumer opinion of that model in relation to restaurant business. Or, he did understand and decided to move forward anyway–despite massive negative consumer sentiment. In both cases, Tanner made a serious mistake.

If Wendy’s is not planning to raise prices during periods of high traffic, it could cost the company big bucks in additional PR and damage control. Otherwise, it risks lost revenue if customers stay away due to the misunderstanding.

But what if Tanner and Wendy’s knew exactly what they were doing all along? In that case, they’d have been much better off with a more empathetic approach. Wendy’s could have highlighted the benefits their test would bring to consumers. For example, major discounts offered to customers at low traffic times would be great from a consumer point of view–and thus be more readily accepted. Leading with such an announcement could have created more positive buzz, and left the door open for further testing in the future.

So, what’s the takeaway for you and your business?

Words are powerful. The vocabulary you choose to describe your business and its plans can have a huge emotional effect on your customers, and that can lead them to love or hate your brand. When it comes to choosing your words, choose wisely.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.