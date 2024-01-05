With 10 Powerful Words, an NBA Star Praised His Team’s Support for His Mental Health. It’s a Lesson for Every Company

Want to inspire your people to speak about your company the way Ricky Rubio spoke about the Cleveland Cavaliers? Here’s how.

“July 30th was one of the toughest nights of my life.”

That’s how 12-year NBA player Ricky Rubio began a message he posted on X yesterday, as he announced his retirement. Rubio further described his mental health struggles, saying on that fateful night his “mind went to a dark place,” a moment that led to his decision to stop his professional career.

One day, said Rubio, he’d like to share his full experience to support others facing mental health struggles. Until then, though, he asked for privacy out of respect for himself and his family. “But I’m proud to say I’m doing much better and getting better every day,” he added.

Rubio went on to thank the four teams he played for in his NBA career, which led to “lots of good memories and great relationships.” But what he said next was truly remarkable.

“Special mention to Cleveland,” wrote Rubio. “My last home. I know the way things ended have been tough. I could never have imagined the year would develop this way, but you have been an amazing organization, with [president of basketball operations] Koby [Altman] and [head coach] J.B. [Bickerstaff], who have been extremely respectful and understanding of my situation and caring for me as a person.” Wow. Now that’s a statement you don’t hear every day when describing how a company deals with a struggling employee.

I found these 10 words especially encouraging:

” … extremely respectful and understanding … ” ” … caring for me as a person … “ Nowadays, a lot of companies know how to “talk the talk” when it comes to supporting employee mental health, but few know how to “walk the walk.”

That’s what makes Rubio’s statement so notable. Although Rubio only spent two years in Cleveland, his words of praise demonstrate the role a company can play in helping a person manage their struggles with mental health.

So if you’re a business owner or leader, how can you support your people during difficult times? Here are two key actions you can put into practice. (If you find value in these lessons, you might be interested in my free emotional intelligence course.) See the whole person

Although Rubio’s time with the Cavaliers was relatively short, he made a big impact on the team. “Ricky Rubio embodied everything a franchise would want from such an accomplished player, who helped instill a confidence and leadership quality that still resonates within our team,” Altman told the NBA.

“When you measure his impact, particularly during the 2021-22 season, Ricky was instrumental in our 22-win improvement that year. His willingness to mentor our younger players speaks to the gravity of his tenure in Cleveland and the success we are having with this current Cavaliers group,” he continued.

When your people struggle, it’s important that you do not equate the person with the struggle. This can be challenging, because when a person is facing challenges to their mental health, it can affect the way the person speaks and acts. At times, you may feel that the person has changed, that they’re nothing like the person you used to know.

But when you strive to see the whole person, you remember the person from the past–along with all their good qualities and contributions. And you see the person in the future, with the ability to reach their full potential.

More than anything, a struggling person needs to feel that you care, and that you haven’t given up on them. But how do you do that?

Give them time and support We don’t know all of the details of Rubio’s situation, and how the Cavaliers organization dealt with it. However, we can glean some insights from public information.

For example, ESPN reported that over the summer, Rubio asked his agent to contact Altman to alert him about his need to step away from the team to address his mental health challenges. The Cavaliers accommodated Rubio’s request.

As reported, the Cavaliers eventually shifted discussions to a contract buyout with Rubio, as it became clearer he did not intend to resume playing. In a typical buyout arrangement, Rubio would receive partial payment for the time left on his contract as he enters retirement. As seen from Rubio’s praise for the Cavaliers organization, though, it appears this discussion was not forced, and Rubio was given the time he needed to have these discussions and make these decisions.

When your people are struggling, they will likely need help from mental health professionals. Do all you can to support their getting that help. That includes giving them as much time as you can.

Of course, how much time you can afford to give, and what type of support you offer, will vary between companies. But simply letting the person know that you care, and that you want to work together to find a supportive solution, can go a long way in helping the person feel a measure of relief. So, if a member of your team is facing challenges with their mental health, take a page out of the Cavaliers playbook:

See the whole person. Offer as much time and support as you can.

Because anyone’s situation can change from one day to the next. When you can treat your people with respect, understanding, and care, you’ll be making a difference in their lives. And you’ll be the employer others want to work for.

