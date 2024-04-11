How to Do Pricing Right

Since the news broke earlier this year that the cloud computing giant VMware will discontinue more than 50 standalone products in a bid to push customers onto subscriptions and bundle packages, customers have taken to every corner of the internet to air their grievances.

Many are already on the hunt for alternative providers, citing concerns that the “tectonic” pricing overhaul will remove choice and clarity, and ultimately lead to a 2-5x price hike. Even partners and execs are jumping ship.

In the face of this backlash, some entrepreneurs in the B2B SaaS sphere may be tempted to write this off as a cautionary tale. Many of the SaaS enterprises I’ve worked with over the years already tend to feel locked into their product market fit pricing strategy — often fearing that any change they try to introduce could be the wrong one. Companies following the VMware story will no doubt come away even less willing to shake things up. But revisiting and refining your pricing strategy is a crucial ingredient of sustainable growth. Companies that ignore this are putting themselves at a disadvantage. However, as the VMware example shows us, there’s a right way to go about it.

Pricing is a process, not an end-goal In the current economic climate, pushing customers toward bundles and long-term subscriptions might seem like the best way to ensure stable financials. While this approach might work for some, there’s no magic formula. Getting the price right is a delicate — and ongoing — balancing act. Think of it as both an art and a science.

Companies that take a “set it and forget” approach to pricing are likely selling themselves short, while those that carry out a dramatic VMware-esque overhaul risk losing customers. The best line of action is incorporating incremental pricing optimizations at a regular cadence. Why? Companies that update their pricing strategy at least every six months earn almost 2x as much ARPU (average revenue per user).

The right price for your product will look very different when it is newly launched versus when it has reached maturity. A recent report showed that companies with annual revenue below $1 million saw much sharper growth if they opted for a subscription-based rather than a usage-based pricing model. However, for companies bringing in over $1 million per year, the opposite was true. But just because a pricing model works for others at your maturity stage doesn’t mean it’ll be the best fit for your company. For certain products, a usage-based (also called consumption) pricing model may give customers the impression they’re being penalized — for example, a search tool that requires users to conduct a large number of searches before they find the information they need.

In the same way, flat subscriptions ensure predictable recurring revenue, but if multiple features are lumped together without choice and customers need only a small number of features, they may feel that they are overpaying for “value” they didn’t want in the first place.

There’s no quick fix to identify the strategy that best suits your business: it boils down to having an intimate understanding of your product and customers. Companies should have at least one individual or team that owns pricing strategy, monitors external and internal trends, and breaks down silos between sales, post-sales/customer success, finance, marketing, and product departments to ensure alignment. They also need to think long-term about where they are headed — new product feature pricing, international expansion with regional pricing, or new routes to market (self-service commerce sales or resellers with varied price points). Diverse pricing considerations emerge as companies mature in both product and go-to-market motion. With a clear process in place, your pricing strategy will become less about reacting to the market, and more about proactively predicting, planning, and innovating.

The psychology of pricing: Don’t forget that B2B customers are humans too A big issue with VMware was that years-old customers had grown accustomed to purchasing products in a certain way. The sudden change felt jarring. Customers want to feel involved and in control. Building a relationship with customers takes a long time, but trust can be broken in an instant. Nurturing the human aspect of customer relationships is just as important to revenue as numbers on a spreadsheet.

When the subscription analytics platform ChartMogul shifted from tiered-based to usage-based pricing, they made a point not to send out an automated email advising of the change and instead had an individual conversation with every customer. As a result, the process took 1.5 years — but investing additional time and resources upfront ensured maximum customer retention.

Pricing should tightly align with customers’ perceived value of a product. An arbitrary price is likely to be rejected as unfair. Instead, opt for a model that reflects the unique ways that customers use your product. Slack introduced a Fair Billing Policy, whereby if a customer terminates a user partway through the month, the monthly bill is prorated. The credit burndown model — customers buy credits upfront and simply use them up — is becoming increasingly popular, since customers often see it as a fairer alternative to being locked into long-term subscriptions they might not use (even if they end up forking out more via credit burndown in the long run). It comes down to customers’ perception of the value they’re getting from a product.

On the flip side, companies struggle when they’re not able to find the balance between price and value. Airtable was seen as the hero of usage-based pricing but made headlines and received backlash last year when they had to pivot their pricing model suddenly because they realized it was impacting their bottom line. Create optionality to meet your customers where they are

The answer to all this? Build a diversified pricing strategy from the get-go. Diversifying pricing allows companies to meet different customers’ needs while protecting revenue since you can get much more granular and experimental with discounts on different product features. When your customer comes up for renewal or shows risk of potentially churning, your sales and post-sales team then has more levers to pull to discount without simply slashing the total price — adversely impacting your bottom line.

You might opt for ramp pricing to lure customers into a multiyear deal (with huge discounts initially, and gradual increases to the price each year). Offering volume discounts can be a good alternative to straight usage- or consumption-based pricing since customers are rewarded for using your product more. Another increasingly popular tactic is highly configurable bundles that give prospects lists of options for their initial purchase and can be adjusted as they decide to add more products over time — driving seamless expansion revenue. A hybrid pricing model — users pay a basic subscription and pay for additional features based on usage — can be a happy medium, since it ensures a level of revenue security while giving customers optionality. Traditionally, customized pricing has been associated with sales-led large enterprise clients, as opposed to SMB customers, who tend to opt for product-led self-service motions rather than going through a salesperson. However, the two worlds are beginning to converge: self-service SMB customers are increasingly expecting the optionality and configurability they’d get from talking to a sales rep.

Giving product-led self-service customers more optionality means freeing up your sales teams to focus on the largest and most critical accounts. There are multiple strategies that companies can adopt to offer diversified pricing and keep customers happy, without creating a headache for sales reps and finance teams.

As your client base grows, your pricing should be responsive to demand fluctuations, market conditions, and what customers in different regions and verticals are willing to pay. Again, having resources dedicated to preemptively mapping out a long-term pricing strategy will make this process much smoother. Regular pricing shifts are a necessary part of a product’s lifecycle. If the VMware story has taught us anything, it’s that small, regular adaptations that pay close attention to customers’ behaviors and needs will always win out over sweeping, more rigid overhauls.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.