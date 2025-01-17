How Good Teams Can Shift to Great by Combining Collective Intelligence With Foresight 

Are you getting the most out of your team? If you’re going it alone, you’re missing out on a strategic resource.

Our traditional instinct has been to look to our leaders to steer a clear path through uncertain and complex times. But marshaling the foresight to navigate today’s volatility and disruption requires something more than leadership. It requires teamship—the combined talent and insight of peers sharing the leadership load rather than expecting one heroic individual to know what’s best. Even so, our research shows that only 25 percent of large companies have structured team practices for sensing and responding to disruption. As we head into 2025, the solution is to fundamentally reimagine how teams work together and combine new collaborative behaviors with practical tools for looking ahead.

The Power of Collective Intelligence Teamship combines two vital elements. The first is a commitment among teammates to achieving a shared mission—lifting one another up in the process. These teammates don’t cooperate just when it’s convenient; they actively push one another to reach new heights through candid feedback, peer coaching, and unwavering mutual support. It’s a step beyond traditional collaboration into true shared ownership of success. As I explain in my new book, Never Lead Alone: 10 Shifts From Leadership to Teamship (Harper Business, 2024), when teams pair these peer-to-peer behaviors with modern collaboration practices that enable bolder innovation and faster decision-making, we see dramatic results. Consider: A 79 percent increase in candor, a 46 percent increase in collaboration, and a 44 percent increase in accountability. Yet, remarkably, only 15 percent of teams achieve this standard today. Adding Foresight to Team Practice The most powerful application of teamship is in how it helps organizations anticipate and navigate change. Consider our Foresight Five Minutes practice: Teams dedicate five minutes in regular meetings for members to share signals of potential disruption or opportunity they observe across domains – from technology trends, regulatory developments, and competitor market moves to customer behavior shifts. As each person shares their observation, the team listens and builds on the insight, asking questions like:

What might this mean for our industry? Our customers? Our strategy? Lockheed Martin demonstrates the impact of this approach to practicing foresight. In early 2020, during a foresight session, a team member raised concerns about “blogs about a virus in China.” This insight wasn’t dismissed but elevated for assessment. By February, the company had transitioned to remote work well ahead of most organizations as the Covid pandemic took hold. The 2025 Imperative Looking ahead, several major shifts will demand this powerful combination of teamship and foresight. First, the AI revolution will require teams to think beyond simple automation and productivity gains. Organizations that merely layer artificial intelligence tools onto existing roles might see a 30 percent productivity lift. But the real opportunity lies in fundamentally reimagining entire workflows and business models. Just as Netflix revolutionized entertainment delivery while Blockbuster simply digitized its existing processes, tomorrow’s winners will use AI to reinvent how work gets done.