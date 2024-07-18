A Powerful 2-Step Method to Help Others Recognize Your Value

Let’s start with a question:

Which comes first: success or recognition?

If you’re like me, the answer seems so obvious that the question feels borderline suspicious. After all, recognition is generally a byproduct of success. First, you do something, then you get recognized for it. But the nation’s highest-ranked female CEO on the Fortune Most Powerful Women List — Karen Lynch of CVS Health — suggests a different strategy. Because while recognition follows success, you’ll be hard-pressed to become successful if no one recognizes the value you offer.

Her two-part approach is simple, yet powerful, and it holds true whether you’re on a mission to climb a corporate ladder to the top or building a business from the ground.

During an interview on the CBS Evening News, she said, “Take up space and invite others to join you.” Let’s unpack that.

1. Make your value known Taking up space doesn’t mean being dead weight, though that is the vision my mind conjures when hearing it.

Granted, while it is easy to fall into the trap of merely doing what is expected to justify the price or pay, value is the gap between what is paid and what one would be willing to pay. But for others to be able to recognize your value, you have to first offer value and then make that value known.

If we have a seat at the proverbial table, fill the space with more than a warm body. To be seen, show up. To be heard, speak up. To make your value known to those around you, fill your own shoes fully. Because whether it’s the brightest employee or the most cutting-edge business, none of it matters if no one knows what it is that you offer. People are hired for their knowledge and experience, yet all too often, many dim their light by letting colleagues overshadow them. The result is that they effectively undermine their expertise and prevent others from knowing their value. Even the most disruptive startup concept won’t change one life or get any business if they can’t effectively communicate what they do or offer.

2. Champion the value of those around you A commonly missed step in gaining recognition is recognizing the value of others. But perhaps not in the way one might initially assume.

Those who gain recognition are often those who do not seek it for personal gain.

In other words, what differentiates the most successful — the types like Lynch who manage to gain such recognition they end up sitting at the top of the corporate hierarchy — is that they generally do not view success as an individual, but rather as a company. They seek the betterment of the company at large, and that includes the betterment of those around them. So while there are plenty of cut-throat people clawing their way up the corporate ladder viewing colleagues as competition, they’re fighting those around them for their coveted position — not working with them for it. In this case, it doesn’t matter how brilliant or effective you are at what you do, no one is going to recognize your abilities in an environment where you are seen as a competitor rather than an ally.

All of this might just help reveal how Lynch amassed such immense recognition to fill a coveted and chronically male-dominated position where females make up just 5.4 percent of CEOs worldwide, according to Daniela Brandazza, senior director and analytical manager at S&P Global Ratings in an interview with The CEO Magazine.

Like the most effective leaders among us, the most successful businesses are also those that offer a lot of value, make their value known, and value their customers. Much like my recent experience where Amazon wrote me a prescription in minutes — all from the comfort of my own home at 5 a.m. and for an industry-low price — helping people at scale is a good way to build success. So maybe you need more than recognition to become successful. But offering the type of value that warrants recognition and recognizing the value of your team or customers is a good two-step strategy if your end goal is to become successful.

