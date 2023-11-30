After Seeing Thousands of Bank Account Details, He Found the Common Denominator of Happiness

At the awkward age of 16, I was a bank teller, where I saw thousands of bank account details and learned some very strange but vital lessons that millions never learn. Though I left the riveting world of retail banking after graduating from college for the glitz and glamour of a beige-clad career in variable life insurance.

Interestingly, it allowed me to continue to have what felt like night vision into the personal lives of the clients and accounts I worked with.

After all, who else was privy to strange family secrets like how the beneficiary of a $10 million policy was the family cat, not the surviving family members? A secret the family matriarch didn’t want anyone to know until after she passed. While I witnessed the odd inner workings of the financial lives of many, the depth of my vision is incredibly limited compared with the vast intel of my seven-figure financial adviser, who has 30-plus years of experience managing the money of millionaires and common folk alike.

The little-known key to happiness–and the simple path to get there What he saw over and over again was that many sought career advancements and higher earnings as a means to buy more. With every achievement, something was bought. But objects alone aren’t what most of us really want.

The underlying goal for most (especially those seeking the advice of a financial adviser) is to gain financial freedom. But, of course, this is a means of obtaining the ultimate goal: happiness.

So while many end up accumulating objects, such as clothing, cars, boats, and houses, they don’t actually acquire more freedom, but less. Because once they spend that money, they now need to earn more money to maintain it. The bigger boat requires a bigger boat slip and more fuel, and there’s more to store during the off-season. The new car costs more to register, more to insure, and more to maintain–meanwhile, if it’s like most, its value is depreciating every day and with every mile it’s driven.

Then there’s the new pool that needs to be cleaned, the bigger lawn that needs to be mowed, those hedges that need to be trimmed, the homeowner’s insurance that needs to be paid, and the property taxes that keep going up. Compound costs are costing people their financial freedom

In other words, the things we buy that cost us more than the upfront purchase price are compound costs. The result is not just that water seeks its own level, but it begins to deplete more rapidly, even when making more money.

It’s common to end up in this vicious cycle because as we work hard, we want to feel as though we are reaping the fruits of our labor. And so we get the newer car, the bigger house, the better boat, or the most lavish vacation. But if every time we earn our hard-earned money, we turn around and spend it, we don’t actually end up with more money–never mind time or freedom. Some of which, you could argue, may be assets that are worthwhile investments. But if the illusive notion of happiness is really freedom, buying more things is not a path to happiness, but a path to tightening our shackles.

Money is only the goal when it can equate to time Time passes no matter how much money we make or what we spend it on. But how we spend it does impact how much freedom–and happiness–we end up with.

In other words, earning money brings people closer to freedom, but spending money brings people farther from freedom. For most, money is not the goal itself, but the freedom money affords us, says the Harvard Business Review. But even as people make more and more money, that often doesn’t necessarily mean that they close the gap between where they are and the freedom they want.

Over the course of my financial adviser’s 30-plus-year career, the common denominator in what makes us happy is freedom and true freedom isn’t about having money, it’s about having time. And the number one mistake people unknowingly make that keeps them from having time is having compound costs. It’s an easy trap to fall into. That’s one of the vital lessons I learned while working as a teller. Still, you don’t need a career in finance to avoid such mistakes. Awareness alone is all you need. After all, traps only work when you don’t see them.

