At 33, I Fought for a Demotion. Why Stepping Down Was a Step Forward

As career advancement takes on a new shape, savvy employers are working to keep up.

Everyone around me seems to be on a mission to climb up the corporate ladder. Yet here I am climbing down it.

It’s not because I was sick and tired of my work, fed up with what I do, or because a toxic boss obliterated my team’s morale. I didn’t do it to make my life easier. And it was not because my drive or ambition had worn thin.

In fact, it was my drive and grandiose ambition that drove me to do it. For me, stepping down was not a step backward but a step in the right direction. Granted, had I not been entrusted to take on a larger responsibility and bear the weight of a bigger job title, it’s a role I would have desired. But what I didn’t realize when I took the role was that what had drawn me to it was the clout that filled my ego — but the role itself didn’t fulfill me.

Of course, I’m not the first to experience this.

There’s a general assumption that everyone wants to climb the corporate ladder. Whoever climbs the highest the fastest holds exactly what everyone beneath them wants. As employees excel at the roles they enjoy, they are thrust into positions with better titles, higher pay, increased stress, and often more time spent wishing away their time. With no other avenue to progress, employees are often left thinking this is what they want too. The skilled coder with a passion for numbers and problem-solving soon becomes a team manager, left to tackle the exact sort of social complexities that made them seek a highly independent role.

The nurse who loves to help patients becomes an admin, and is suddenly spending more time working on employee scheduling and payroll than working with people.

The sales representative who relishes the excitement of a deal (and the commissions that come with it) moves “up” to oversee business development, a role that can involve more handholding than dealmaking. While those who excel should advance, the problem is that in many traditional organizations, there is only one path — and it’s often a path that takes staff off-track from what had drawn them to their career in the first place. To help keep staff on a path toward their goals, employers should work to understand an employee’s career goals and develop alternative career development paths to help them stay on a path towards them.

Understand an employee’s interests and goals To help employees get to where they want to go, employers must have an awareness of where that is.

Without an understanding of an employee’s goals and interests, employers are left to assume. And that assumption is often that the employee wants the “next big thing” or whatever position is a grade above their own. But not everybody wants their boss’s job — I know I didn’t.

For me, a position packed with endless meetings, corporate babysitting, and the heart-rate-raising stress of putting out fires that could easily have been prevented held little appeal. I was lucky to get this insight as a deputy who had the opportunity to walk a mile in my boss’s shoes as he was on leave — and it made me realize that I was stuck. There I was in a position I didn’t love as a means of setting myself up for a position I didn’t want.

Like many entrepreneurial employees, a day job was the means of bootstrapping my startup. But working full-time doesn’t afford me a lot of time or bandwidth for my own pursuits. As my goal got pushed to the back burner, I realized I had to prioritize a position that enabled me to better prioritize my business.

Granted, down probably shouldn’t have been the only place to go. Create multiple paths to career advancement

Instead of progressing people based on their goals, we move people based on the corporate hierarchy. But for many, the next step up isn’t as much of a reward for a job well done as it is a punishment for those who excelled in their role. And oftentimes, the reality of “bigger and better” just feels bloated. After all, the pressure to “progress” in a career is innate, if not blatant. But vertical progression isn’t the only form of progression, and for some, it’s not progress at all.

What many employers overlook is the notion that career progression is unique to the individual. There is no one-size-fits-all, and yet many employers have designed just one trajectory. But there is a vast opportunity to create multiple paths — and paths that reach various proverbial summits. The experts at MIT Sloan Management Review agree, suggesting that companies should help every employee chart a career path.

Forcing staff into roles that don’t fit doesn’t work. But those leaders who give staff the ability to choose their own adventure stand to gain what every employer wants: an engaged and satisfied workforce that shows up for more than just a paycheck. Because the value a team provides is not merely a direct reflection of how much you pay but how much you provide beyond the pay or the promotions.

