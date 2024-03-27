Below the Surface, Chick-fil-A’s Big Announcement Is Much Deeper Than a Broken Promise

In a recent announcement, Chick-fil-A shared the news that its longstanding commitment to antibiotic-free chicken was coming to a close as of spring 2024.

The promise to prepare poultry without the use of antibiotics that factory farms widely use to quickly plump up poultry was once a major marketing tool for the fast food chicken restaurant. Chick-fil-A pointed the blame to its suppliers, citing that the decision was due to a projected shortage of antibiotic-free meat.

Until now, the commitment seemed more like a good faith practice to focus on product quality than a marketing message created to lure consumers into buying its chicken. But Chick-fil-A has long been a marketing and advertising mastermind and its recent announcement reveals far more than a broken promise. Below the surface of its recent news lies a much deeper revelation. It’s not about failing the franchise’s cult fanbase, damaging its brand, or even breaking trust.

The billion-dollar company that is renowned for its strategic marketing has a failing growth strategy. It’s a mistake scrappy startups and multimillion-dollar companies make alike, but it’s one that can be — and often is — avoided with just a couple of key components included in the growth strategy. When expanding, uphold the practices that generate demand

Growth is not necessarily sustainable, but businesses that plan to grow need to find ways to sustain product and service quality. As a business gets bigger, it should only get better.

What we see time and time again in the food industry are businesses that grow in popularity because of their quality and service. But as they grow, they lose what made them stand out in the first place. For example, the quick-serve coffee chain Dunkin’ Donuts once made all of its doughnuts fresh in-store every morning. While some locations still bake their doughnuts daily, baking prepared doughnuts and making doughnuts from scratch are two different things. Take Krispy Kreme for example. It makes doughnuts in-house daily. As the retro doughnut chain grew in popularity, Krispy Kreme made a stealth comeback following a bankruptcy, not by adding more locations and cutting the in-house doughnut production, but by partnering with local grocery and convenience stores — locations where customers could quickly pick up some doughnuts without having to drive to a Krispy Kreme location. It served as another sales channel, without encroaching on its unique value proposition.

Increasing control should be part of your growth strategy A major issue Chick-fil-A faces is that its operations are not growing in proportion to its locations. While the company is rapidly adding new stores, it’s failing to build out its own means of production.

Of course, this is to be expected when just starting out and for as long as it makes sense as businesses typically depend on a variety of other businesses, such as suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors to do business. But as businesses grow — especially those growing to the extent of going global — companies should plan to gain control over more and more aspects of the business.

Consider Amazon. As it grew, it outgrew its shipping partners, which limited its control over delivery time. When shipping times were once closer to a week, its goal of shipping items within a day or two was not feasible (or affordable) without taking control over shipping, so in 2014, it took the power into its own hands and Amazon started shipping its own products through its program called Fulfillment by Amazon. When businesses can’t depend on their suppliers to serve their customers, they need to find alternative avenues, rather than cutting corners. This is especially so when those so-called corners played a role in making the business a success in the first place.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.