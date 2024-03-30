I’m old enough to remember a time when Google once ranked among the nation’s happiest workplaces. It’s easy to remember, since it was during my time at Google Campus (now Google for Startups). It was a place that buzzed with energy on the inside while wannabe employees relentlessly tried to claw their way in on from the outside.

It offered innovative positions in a fun and fast-paced environment, high pay, and an impressively pioneering list of benefits and employee perks. And though none of that has changed, its rank among the nation’s happiest workplaces has. Because no matter how shiny the office complex, how large the benefits package, or how cool the perks are, there’s one little-known and widely overlooked ingredient to making-and keeping-staff happy: fellow staff.

Not those with the most direct experience at equally impressive employers and ivy league alma maters. Not those that are the most highly intelligent, creative, driven or committed. But those who other staff like to be around. In other words, a personality hire.

It’s the person who got hired not solely for their outstanding qualifications, skills or experience, but for their personality. They’re the ones that help improve team morale, pump those around them up, and foster a team environment.

This is why, an inside source at Google tells me, that hiring committees are beginning to place more emphasis on personality when making hiring decisions. It’s part of the recruiter notes portion of the hiring committee’s feedback. The reason being, of course, that the best employees aren’t just the brightest people, they’re also the best people to be around. But of course, it’s best kept under wraps to avoid interviewees from putting on a bigger show that they might already be doing during an interview. It’s just one of Google’s genius hiring tricks, and in return, it is working toward creating a happier work environment–which leads to reduced employee turnover and increased productivity. It’s a win-win for both the company and its employees, and seeking a personality hire is something that all employers should consider when building out teams.

How much employees like one another greatly impacts how much they like their jobs It’s not just the size of a salary, the number of benefits or whether you offer flexible schedules and remote work environments that makes staff happy.

What matters most in a work environment is the people–and how your team feels about one another. It’s why you could be in a job you hate because you can’t stand those you work around. Meanwhile, it’s easy to love a job when you love your team.

After all, we spend the bulk of our waking hours with our colleagues. Even in a remote setting, our coworkers have an impact on the process, projects, meeting dynamics, and even the number of meetings we have. They impact our stress levels, influence overall expectations, and forge a working environment–for better or worse. For those in the position to make hiring decisions, the decision to bring someone on board boils down to a whole lot more than who has the best skillset or the most impressive resume. It’s also about who will not only be a good fit for the culture as it stands, but who stands to make the culture even better.

Personality hires positively impact employee turnover and productivity levels When one bad apple can turn a team sour, one good apple can improve, or dare I say, sweeten the lives of those on their team. It’s why on both SMBs and enterprises, certain teams tend to have a disproportionate turnover rate compared to the rest of the company. While the assumption may be a failing manager, it may also be a manager’s failure to hire the right people with the right personalities.

We’ve all been there: on a team or in a working environment where there is one staff member who singlehandedly creates a negative work environment for those around them. They have a tendency to make the work day drag on, and headaches drag out.

An easy indicator of this is a high turnover rate. And a straightforward solution is a solid personality hire who holds the ability to transform a workplace and create a positive working environment that others are happy to be a part of. Of course, a personality hire doesn’t mean the candidate has zero qualifications for the position. After all, you only learn of a candidate’s personality upon entering the interview stage–a stage that says they passed the CV sniff test. But it does mean that, even if they’re not as knowledgeable or outwardly impressive as their candidate counterparts, they stand out for having a personality that will bring out the best in those around them. This can make a world of difference, not just in terms of increasing team morale, but also productivity. Time and time again, research shows a happy workforce is a more productive workforce.

