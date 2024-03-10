I Went to the Other Side of the World and Discovered an Unexpected Remedy for Burnout

Though the trip itself wasn’t quite the antidote, it did help me find an answer.

For years, I have been on a mission to beat burnout. One that has been largely unsuccessful until now.

After I hit nearly a decade of working full-time while pursuing startups and working in overdrive, I had hit a wall. But when I used my salary to bootstrap my businesses, the answer that so many others saw written on the wall — to drop one of the balls I was juggling — wasn’t an option I was willing to entertain.

For the millions experiencing the burden of burnout, the answer is rarely as simple as just giving something up. After all, we are, well, committed to our commitments. So as I found myself becoming something of a sinking ship, I set out to find the leak rather than throwing in the towel.

I felt like I had tried just about everything. I exercised more, ate better, drank more water (and less alcohol), got more sun, better sleep, learned to meditate, changed companies, and changed positions (in fact, I fought for a demotion). I took time off and finally took something of a sabbatical. And while these changes helped move the needle, none of it changed the fact that I was still burnt out.

In a last-ditch effort to find the remedy to my persistent burnout, I let my mission take me around the world. I spent weeks alone, swam in the North Sea in mid-winter, had sessions with a shaman, reconnected to nature, and immersed myself in remote cultures that worked to live, not lived to work. Yet upon my return, I found that my time away had added fuel to the fire, making the reality of the day-to-day monotony all the more challenging to accept. As the adage goes, I needed a vacation from my vacation.

Granted, while my international escapades may not have provided the antidote to burnout, they did lead me to discover the source of my burnout. And with that, a remedy to it that doesn’t require me to do less but enables me to do more. To find the solution to burnout, look to the cause

I discovered that the problem was that out of all the things I tried to do to beat my burnout, what I never did was more of the things I enjoyed doing.

For years, I assumed I was burnt out from overextending myself. Yet the feeling of doing too much might not be the cause of burnout but a symptom of it. Because for many of us, burnout doesn’t simply occur from doing too much, but from doing too little of what we enjoy. In other words, many of us get burnt out not from spending too much time doing the things we don’t want to do, but from not spending enough time doing the things we do want to do.

If it were simply that we did too much, then taking a break and doing very little — if anything at all — would be the cure to burnout. Yet we know this isn’t the case when we return to work after time off feeling as though we need more time off.

Though we inherently won’t have the same amount of time to spend as we please while working 40-plus hours a week, we can find ways to incorporate more of what we enjoy into our day-to-day. And this can (and should) be both in and out of the workplace. Add flexibility to work schedules

Flexibility in work schedules gives staff the space they need to be able to fit more life into their work-life balance. It doesn’t mean staff need to work fewer hours — they need to be able to work hours that better fit their lives. This is core to Apple’s ridiculously simple strategy to beat burnout. In some businesses and positions, this might mean giving staff more input on their hours so that they can create schedules that better suit them. In others, it could look like giving staff more flexibility in their workday.

For example, asynchronous schedules can allow employees to choose the set of hours they work. For example, employees who don’t like to wake up early, want to go to that early morning fitness class, or who have to get their kids off to school have time to do so by working 10 to 6. Meanwhile, the early bird can work 7 to 3, leaving by the time their focus — and productivity — drops off a cliff late afternoon.

In short, develop work schedules that work for your employees. Chances are, the result will be better work, increased productivity, and decreased turnover. But the answer doesn’t solely rest within work schedules, but also in the work itself. Align staff with the duties and tasks that they enjoy

Finding time to do the things that bring us joy shouldn’t be limited to time outside of work. When staff spends 40-plus hours a week at work, it’s key to find ways to make the role — its tasks, duties, and responsibilities — more enjoyable. Because many people are not simply burnt out from doing too little of what they enjoy outside of work but also from doing too little of what they enjoy within their work. This was a key component to the strangest Great Resignation strategy that also happened to be the most effective.

Everyone has aspects of their job that they enjoy (at least I hope so), and identifying these aspects to help staff do more of them is a good way to help them beat burnout. One sales rep might love the thrill of cold-calling new leads, while another finds fostering relationships far more fulfilling. Maybe one HR rep loves interviewing and onboarding, while another prefers handling the administrative work and maintaining compliance.

By getting to know your team and their individual interests and preferences, you can better align, assign, and delegate work — and working hours — that work best for them, whenever possible. When employers and managers seek to better understand their teams not just as teams but as individuals, they can begin to create a work environment and a work-life balance that dampens burnout while improving happiness and even productivity.

