If You Still Say These 3 Words, You Are Damaging Your Ability to Lead, Says a Former Navy SEAL

Years ago I had a boss who had a penchant for waltzing around the office cheerily barking at staff to “drive the bus” or “steer the ship.” It was a simple sentence that had little impact to drive anyone to anything but madness.

I know my boss at the time was parroting a wildly popular, well-meaning phrase that has since become commonplace in companies across the nation.

Job adverts looking for employees who will take “ownership” are as common as those requesting self-starters or people who thrive in a fast-paced workplace. But unlike the latter, if a position is not one of leadership, asking staff to take ownership may in fact be a red flag for those who understand what leadership is — and who is really supposed to be at the helm. It’s the leader’s job to take ownership of their team

Historically, leadership quite literally meant leading others. Back when battles took place on horseback, it was the king who rode into battle first, putting his own tail on the line before anyone else could, and taking full ownership (and liability) of his strategy and directives in the process. But leading was the only role of a leader. Military leaders have long the accepted shortcomings or failures of individuals on their team as a reflection of their own skills and abilities as leaders. If someone fails to deliver, expectations aren’t properly provided or the necessary tools are not supplied. If someone makes a mistake, the training program needs improvement.

Yet in the corporate world, “ownership” is often used to help let leaders off the hook, but this is one thing great leaders don’t do.

If a sales associate has ownership of their job, they’re solely responsible for failing to meet sales targets. And because they’re solely responsible for their success, their failure becomes solely theirs as well. In contrast, a sales leader who takes ownership in the style of an army leader recognizes that, as a leader, they have a responsibility to guide and direct those in their team. Put your team first

Ex-Navy SEALs Jocko Willink and Leif Babin termed this alternative approach to leading a team “extreme ownership” — and it’s all about putting your team before yourself. Since leaders who take extreme ownership acknowledge that everything their team does reflects their leadership abilities, they go above and beyond to help them. You might not need to go as far as being willing to go to such lengths as military leaders in a business setting, but you can show that you care by paying attention to the needs, progress, and concerns of your team. For example, set up regular one-on-one meetings with the people you lead to give them a chance to voice any issues they’re facing and their goals for the future and to gauge how they’re doing, even if they claim they’re doing well.

Get staff involved by giving them a stake in the outcome Just because the leader has responsibility for everything that happens, it doesn’t mean your team should have zero responsibility over their work and the success of their team. But to get teams to become invested in their work, give them a stake in the outcome rather than simply demanding it.

For example, communicate your vision as a leader regularly in meetings. And when you achieve something as a team, remind everyone of the role they played in keeping morale high. In fact, it is why great leaders don’t just take the blame when something goes wrong, but they pass the credit when something goes right, according to the experts at The Harvard Business Review.

True leadership does not involve asking others to take the wheel while you sit back, but inspiring teams to own their duties and responsibilities, just as it is the leader’s job to own the performance of their team. Take a leaf out of the book of Navy SEALs and military leaders by taking on the responsibility of guiding a team, while also letting them reap the rewards of their successes.

