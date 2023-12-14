When it comes to gift-giving, I have an aversion to spending money on things if I don’t believe the recipient really wants what I’m giving them.

It may stem from my time working as a teller, when I saw thousands of bank account details (and the lessons those taught me). Granted, it may also make me sound like the Grinch. But it’s not that I dislike gift-giving. I just hate buying just to buy–and perhaps that’s because what I find even worse is receiving gifts I don’t really want, only to have to awkwardly practice my poor acting skills as a means of showing gratitude for the kind gesture and generosity. And while others might have better acting skills, I’m not alone in this. According to a study published in People, 62 percent of Americans have lied about how much they liked a gift–and I wonder how much higher that figure would be if fewer had lied on the survey.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Luckily, my boss has brilliantly spared everyone of this charade. I’m now realizing I might be more transparent than I imagined myself to be because when it came to holiday gifts, my boss gave me the best corporate gift: a DoorDash gift card so that I could have a meal on my work’s dime at my disposal. And in my opinion, it’s among the three best holiday gift ideas for the office that everyone will love. 1. Food Delivery Gift Card (Uber Eats, DoorDash, etc.)

I should start by saying that I don’t live in an area that has Uber Eats. Hell, we hardly have any restaurants. But, despite this fact, I am always delighted to receive a food delivery gift card because when I travel, I get free food and drinks. Even better, many of these food delivery services aren’t limited to local restaurants, but local liquor stores, pharmacies, and more, giving staff a great deal of choice to buy whatever they want. So whether your staff live in one of the largest cities in the country, or out in the country, it’s a great gift idea. Even your staff that live in the middle of nowhere like me will likely find themselves in more populated areas and spoiled for choice at some point.

2. Snappy Gifts Snappy is one of the few ways to give your staff gifts that they will enjoy without having to spend the time to think of a personal item for each person, as it lets recipients select a gift from a catalog of fun products at your designated price point.

What I like about Snappy compared with a more generic gift card such as Amazon is that while Amazon has everything, it’s not quite as much fun because the reality is that half the time you use it not to buy something fun for yourself, but to buy the random things you were going to buy anyway. For me, that is often as mundane as the dish soap or pistachios in bulk (true story).

Whereas with Snappy, I still use many of the gifts I have received from a former employer. And whether these were high or low-cost gifts, I was always happy with what I got because it’s what I chose. So whether that was the artisanal tea subscription, the Fitbit watch, the unbreakable wine glasses, or the luggage bag, I still have and use many of these years later. 3. Time Off

If you’re on the fence about what to get staff, no one will be disappointed to receive time off. If possible, it’s ideal to set a specific day so that everyone has the day off at the same time to celebrate (or relax). However, this isn’t realistic for every type of business, so an extra day of PTO will work too. It’s a nice gesture of appreciation that your team is sure to appreciate. At the end of the day, the best gifts for staff are thoughtful, and when choosing a gift for your whole team, it means thinking of something that everyone will genuinely enjoy. It’s about recognizing your team and their hard work with a token of appreciation that shows you see them not just as employees, but as people, which is something I think every person wants.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.