What a Coffee Order Reveals About Your Potential Employees

How you order coffee says a lot about you. But it’s not simply whether you order a classic cup of joe or the elaborate seasonal special, how you interact with staff, or even how patient you are as you wait to order and then wait to receive your order.

It’s about how long it takes someone to order. It’s a way for an employer to use a coffee shop interview to gain deeper insights into the employability of candidates.

1. Quick and simple This is the person who orders something straight off the menu, such as a regular hot coffee, without making any changes or customizations. It might be a barista’s dream on a busy day, but a quick, straightforward, and easy order may or may not equate to your ideal employee.

In the workplace, this might be the uncomplicated colleague who is efficient, but may not be particularly innovative or detail-oriented. They get the job done, and they don’t color outside the lines — but they may not be innovative enough to realize that they don’t have to be limited to coloring within the lines at all. 2. Quick but specific

The quick, but specific order might look something like, “I’ll have the medium iced coffee with three creams and one sugar.” They know what they want and it’s quick, clear, and uncomplicated.

In the workplace, this person is efficient, but discerning. They likely don’t spend a ton of time ruminating on something because they’re decisive and perhaps a bit too sure about how things should be. They’re likely a good fit for an independent and productivity-based role, as colleagues might find their fast-paced approach dismissive and their convictions might make them a bit rigid. However, their focus on time also often makes them highly efficient and productive, and thanks to their discernment, it does not come at the expense of work quality. 3. Quick but indecisive

This is the person who is quick to order but is evidently indecisive. They might place an order, only to quickly change their mind. Perhaps they want a different size, a different type of milk, or maybe they want to add that muffin that has been tempting them the whole time they were in line. At work, this is the person who makes quick decisions with little conviction. They may not have put a ton of thought into what they want, and so they aren’t quite sure what they want. They don’t spend a ton of their own time figuring it out, but they also don’t waste others’ time as they figure it out either. On top of that, they tend to be highly flexible, making them good candidates for an innovative and fast-paced environment.

4. Slow but decisive In this case, the order is time-consuming but very specific and highly decisive–they’re not asking questions or looking for recommendations. They know what they want and they’re customizing their order (perhaps quite extensively) to ensure that they get exactly what they want.

This isn’t a fun person to be stuck behind, but in the workplace, they tend to have a sharp eye for detail, are a stickler for perfection, and likely hold those around them to a higher standard. While they may not be ideal in a fast-paced environment, they are often pioneering as they see things not for what they are, but what they could be. 5. Slow and indecisive

This might be a barista’s worst nightmare: the customer who is both time-consuming and indecisive. This is the person who takes their time (and the time of those around them), asking a lot of questions (e.g., is the soy milk non-GMO, how foamy is in the latte, what’s the difference between the Colombian and Arabian beans). As rare as this person is, we all know someone who is like this–or worse, has been stuck behind this person in line.

As an employee, this person has little regard for others’ time–after all, the barista is just doing their job. And while that might sound negative, they are highly inquisitive and never mind comfortable asking questions. Like the slow but decisive order, they are likely to be something of a perfectionist, but unlike the slow but decisive order, they may be more open-minded and welcoming of others’ ideas and opinions, as they’re not committed to their own. Hiring the right fit for your position, team, and organization is no easy feat and one that can make a big difference to your business, its work environment, and bottom line. It’s not always easy to gauge how prospective employees manage their time, interact with others, and make decisions. But it is possible to get a glimpse into how someone behaves before you make a hiring decision and this does not need to be limited to the confines of an interview–or even a coffee shop.

