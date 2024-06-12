Bridge the gap between where you are and where you want to be.

We live in a world of endless opportunities, and with that inevitably comes ceaseless comparisons.

No matter what we have or have achieved, we are quickly reminded of what we don’t have or haven’t done. That neighbor has a bigger house. The person who parked next to you at the grocery store has a nicer car. The person ahead of you in line has lusciously thick hair and a killer smile. That friend has more energy, takes fancier vacations, and a mother-in-law who is undeniably likable–yes, likable.

That colleague rolls with the punches so effortlessly they would give Muhammad Ali a run for his money. Another is not only fabulously eloquent, but socially savvy at schmoozing the higher-ups–a talent that will certainly inflate their salary and fast-track their career. And forget the founding CEO who turned a dreadfully average idea into a multimillion-dollar company. If the endless in-person comparisons weren’t enough, we look to social media for entertainment, looking at what others are doing for fun. It can be depressing or motivating, depending on who you are and how you look at those who seemingly have everything you want. But what if the answer to getting what you want lies within these exact people?

One of the world’s top neuroscientists, best-selling authors, and MIT Sloan lecturers, Tara Swart, says during an interview with podcaster Mel Robbins that there is a way to rewire your brain to be more successful at nearly anything and it boils down to asking yourself one simple question:

Are your actions consistent with those who have achieved your goals? To make this question work for you, there are three key steps to rewiring your brain to set yourself up to become more successful at just about anything–whether that’s finally running that 5K or building the next unicorn startup.

1. Define what you want. First, get clear on what it is you really want. Not because you’re not multifaceted enough to handle multiple goals, but because we often fall into the murky trap of thinking we want things that we really don’t–and these distract us from attaining what we really do.

Partially to blame, according to neuroscience, is that we are wired to want to avoid loss more than we want to gain a reward. But in a modern society, this primordial instinct often keeps us where we are. To step out of survival mode, we need to set our sights on what we want, because if you want to grow, you need to focus, according to research published by the Harvard Business Review. 2. Become aware of your habits and behaviors.

Next, raise your awareness of your patterns of behavior. Within these, we can often discover what we’re doing that holds us back.

For example, maybe you keep saying you want to get healthier, but when it comes to meal time (or snack time), your choices often don’t reflect this desire. Or, maybe they do, but without even realizing it, you make decisions that impede your progress. Maybe you always choose the escalator or elevator over the stairs. While it may be a choice that has historically stemmed from a need for speed, it’s one that isn’t doing you any favors when it comes to your goal. There are many things we do subconsciously that may not be in our favor. But as long as we’re not conscious of them, we can’t begin to change them, our small and largely subconscious habits that keep us where we are–as opposed to where we want to be. Meanwhile, many of the small, but smart habits are a springboard for success, much like how Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates do one surprising thing before bed every night.

3. Take action to bridge the gap between where you are and where you want to be. With an awareness of what you want and your habits, you can begin fielding your own decisions with the question of whether or not your actions are consistent with someone who has achieved your goal. In other words, are you taking the same types of actions that the person who has achieved what you want to achieve had to take to achieve what they achieved?

So instead of looking at the shiny end results of success, consider the steps that were taken to reach them.

Perhaps it’s the modern-day “WWJD?” (“What Would Jesus Do?”) slogan that was once among the most popular bumper stickers of the 1990s–likely slapped beside the “My kid is an honor roll student” bumper sticker or a stick figure family–because no one would have guessed that the minivan was toting around a family of four and their beloved dog, Snickers. In an achievement-driven society where the accomplishments and accolades of others are inescapably residing permanently beneath our noses, the key to our success may be as equally close to us.

Whether you’re at work, scrolling online, or simply waiting in line at the grocery store, ask yourself if your actions are consistent with those who have succeeded in whatever it is you wish to accomplish. With that, slowly make habit changes so that your default mode yields a yes to that question. In doing so, you not only rewire your brain to become more successful, but you might just become someone who others look to when seeking to become more successful.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.