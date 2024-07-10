Stress is all around us, and for many of us, it is all-consuming.

Slowly, it is sapping our energy, diminishing our productivity, and, of course, eating away not just at our happiness but our very ability to be happy. With 77 percent of people in the U.S. reportedly feeling burnt out, according to Deloitte, and anxiety becoming increasingly commonplace, stress is a devil most of us know.

It’s certainly one that I know too well — despite my best efforts to pretend I don’t. Sick of being stressed out, I went to the other side of the world, where I found an unexpected cure to burnout. Yet putting what I learned into practice proved no easy feat. Every which way we look, there is something going on and something to be stressed about. There are the wars plaguing the world, upcoming elections, mass layoffs, and fears of an impending economic collapse. If that weren’t enough, there are crumbling relationships, deteriorating mental health, the bills that need to be paid, and the energy you don’t have to deal with it all.

At one point or another, or in one way or another, we’ve all been there.

While we might be hard-pressed to get everyone to agree when families still can’t get along, we can all agree we would benefit from less stress. With one short quote and two powerful key words Keanu Reeves taught a masterclass on how to decrease your stress levels, and with that, increase your happiness: “I’m at a stage in my life where I stay out of discussions. Even if you say 1+1=5, you’re right — have fun.”

“You’re right” is the key word — even if the person is, in fact, incorrect. While it might be one of the hardest things for us to say — especially when we know we are right — it is one of the fastest ways to decrease stress and anxiety. And it’s not simply a brush-off that can quickly decrease your own stress — it could also reduce the stress of those around you.

Effectively using this simple, two-word anxiety reducer comes down to two things that help you uncover the cost-benefit of buying into the discussion. Water the flowers, not the weeds

In other words, the things to which we give our energy grow. And so it’s key to learn how to allocate your energy appropriately so that you focus on the things you want — not the things you don’t. Now, that’s not to say that ignoring the things you don’t want will make them magically disappear. But it is to say that, with finite time, any time we spend on one thing comes at the expense of another. When we are faced with something that stands to consume our energy it’s worth considering whether you are being presented with an opportunity to help someone or simply a challenge.

When Reeves said he would say, “You’re right” to someone who claims one plus one equals five, that doesn’t mean there’s never a reason to correct someone. But it’s not worth getting into a discussion with someone who simply wants a debate for the sake of it or investing your time in a discussion that stands to yield little value. So it’s key to be aware of the intent behind the potential discussion, as well as the potential value of it. Choose your battles wisely

To cut to the chase, choose your battles wisely and know which hill to die on. You don’t need to win every battle to win the war — and you may not be able to anyway.

In an ideal world, you might wish to water every flower. But if water is a limited resource, you have a decision to make. Perhaps you would like to divvy up the water evenly, but if that doesn’t leave any one flower with enough water to survive, then you risk killing them all. Even within the things we wish to focus on, there’s only so much we can focus on. Even if you’re on a noble mission to make a difference in the world, chances are, your time could be better spent elsewhere and on something that will yield a bigger impact.

When faced with a conversation or situation that stands to sap your energy, consider the cost benefit. Consider how much the outcome of the conversation matters to you, how much stress it stands to increase in you, and how likely are you to achieve your true overarching goal by diving into the discussion.

For example, does it change your life if a staff member always sets up video calls on Google Meet because they claim it’s superior to Zoom (even when your company is paying for Zoom) or if a colleague’s communication style involves more communication than you would prefer? It’s easy to get roped into placing more weight on things than they warrant. The result is increased stress and waning happiness. When we are happier, we not only win but so do all of those around us. A happier boss has a happier team. A happier team with lower stress leads to better morale and a team that does a better job, and with a job well done, you have happier customers.

Stressed-out discussions often stand to hold little value and yield little positive impact. Instead, do yourself a favor: The next time you’re faced with an unavailing discussion, decide whether it’s worth eating into your bandwidth and increasing your stress.

In doing so, chances are, you won’t just benefit yourself, but also those around you. After all, not every person who shares a comment, statement, belief, or preference is looking to start a discussion. Many simply want to be heard and respected for their individual perspective.

