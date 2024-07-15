Within Minutes, Amazon Wrote Me a Prescription — and Provided a Million-Dollar Lesson

For the first time in my life, I got a prescription at 5 a.m. from the comfort of my own home and pajamas. No video calls or call-ins to the black market required.

When I woke up in pain that morning, I had faced the classic debate of where to turn.

There was the pre-21st century era option of seeing a primary care physician. But that could take weeks, and despite having insurance, I’d get slapped with a bill I didn’t want to have to pay. Then there was the walk-in clinic option. But you still have to wait until it opens, schlep there, explain your issue to the front desk clerk — and the entire waiting room — and then get comfy in the deceptively sterile-looking chairs just hoping that every time the door opens, the nurse will call your name. Only to be taken to another room where you will be left waiting yet again.

Instead, I contacted Amazon. Within an hour of paying the $29 fee, completing a simple online form, and a couple of quick messages back and forth, Amazon One Medical called a prescription into my local pharmacy — hours before it opened for the day. It was the easiest experience I’ve ever had — and my first experience of its kind.

Of course, Amazon One Medical has its limitations. But it is undercutting alternatives in terms of cost while also saving people time, and best of all, improving their experience. In the process, it provides a timely reminder of a vital lesson in business that we’ve all heard: It’s not just what you offer, it’s how you deliver upon what you offer.

This holds true for nearly any business. But to do so effectively requires a keen awareness of your customers’ pain points and a sharp eye for improving their experience. Identify your customers’ pain points

Success in business depends on your ability to serve your customers where they are with what they need. To start, you must begin by zeroing in on your customer’s pain points and finding ways to reduce them as much as possible. Granted, the old Marketing 101 lesson is more widely understood in theory than in practice.

The problem is, many businesses fail to realize what it is they actually offer, or in time lose sight of what their true value proposition is. In other words, what problem are you solving, and why do your customers choose you over the alternatives? For example, there might be a plethora of coffee shops within a half-mile radius, complete with a slew of reasons why customers choose one over another (convenience, affordability, options, experience, and branding, to name a few).

The same holds true for mobile phones. After all, even if the iPhone is in fact the best device, people don’t camp out on the streets overnight because the newest model is so drastically different that it will change their lives. The pain point surely isn’t a superior phone when they’re going from one new model to the next, illustrating that there is something deeper that the latest device is seeking to solve. Reduce friction for your customers

With an understanding of what you uniquely offer your customers, find ways to reduce any existing friction. In other words, find ways to effectively deliver upon what your customers are ultimately seeking from you.

For the go-to coffee shop for convenience, it might mean seeking ways to increase efficiency through finely-tuned processes that increase speed and product consistency. The high-end coffee shop might focus on providing a luxury experience for its customers that reinforces its reputation (and justifies its price). For a telehealth provider, this could mean implementing ways to increase accessibility, such as reducing the number of hoops a customer has to jump through. Effectively dishing out prescriptions may not be every business’s secret sauce to hooking customers, but success in business doesn’t depend on how brilliant a product or service you have, but how you deliver upon it. In the words of the 13x No. 1 best-selling author Christopher Lochhead, “The pathway to success is to make a difference for others at scale.”

When everything is relative, you don’t need Amazon money to do just that. But you do need a customer-centric strategy to quickly deliver exactly what people want and need — whether that’s a used book, a good movie, an iPhone (no camping required), or perhaps even a new prescription.

