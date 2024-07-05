4 Ways to Respond Instead of React

How you respond in the moment can determine your outcome.

Ever have one of those days–you know–when things go from good to bad in a second? You know, birds are chirping, your theme song is playing in your head, and you’re feeling like, “I got this; life is great.” Then, in the blink of an eye, Godzilla comes crashing through your day, and you feel like blowing everything up.

I remember this one time before the pandemic, I was working in my office after wrapping up a negotiation with the head of another agency. Full transparency–this guy is known in our industry for being harsh, heavy-handed, and unreasonable. I was pleasantly surprised as I got off the phone. I high-fived a teammate who was sitting next to me and said, “Wow, he actually sounded pretty human today, and it looks like this is going to work out.”

Not five minutes later, the guy calls back and yells, “You’re a liar, and I’m going to tell everyone in the business. Plus, call your client and expose you as a liar.” And wouldn’t you know it, I had them on speaker phone. My adrenaline levels went from flat to redlining in a second. You can probably imagine how I felt when I was yelled at in front of my team. Plus, I felt like I had just been punched in the gut and the wind knocked out of me.

What would you do?

One of the hardest things to do is avoid reacting in the moment. It doesn’t matter who you are–boss or employee, client or adviser. When you’re attacked, your impulse is to attack back. As a leader, attorney, top talent agent, mediator, and entrepreneur, I’ve been through decades of conflict. I’ve advised hundreds of leaders. And I’ve done extensive leadership and mediation training.

Learning to respond instead of react is one of the toughest tasks you’ll have as a leader or negotiator. So, what do I mean by responding versus reacting? Reacting

Sometimes called overreacting, this is your gut, knee-jerk reaction, which is also known as the fight or flight response. And let’s be honest, it’s usually the fight response that happens at work. It’s the moment when you say things you can’t take back–where you go from your indoor voice to screaming. Responding

This is your calm, planned, and thoughtful contribution to the conversation. It’s your measured, zen Buddhist, trial judge, wise, old wizard way of behaving in the face of fury.

So, how can you become a good responder? Ways to Respond Instead of React

At that moment when you have a screaming employee, enraged customer, or out-of-control child, your urge is to fight fire with fire, add a whole lot of gasoline, and maybe throw some grenades. However, this is what you need to do to keep your cool.

1. Pause. In that first moment of conflict, don’t say anything back.

One technique I picked up from JP Pawliw-Fry, bestselling author of Performance Under Pressure, is the S-O-S method (Stop, Oygenate, Seek Information). The first part is the most important. Stop, take a moment, and breathe before you do anything else. 2. Listen.

One technique I borrowed from former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss, the bestselling author of Split the Difference, is to show the person you heard what they said. People want to know they are being listened to.

At that moment, when the client was screaming, I said, “What I’m hearing is that you feel the information was incorrect.” 3. Ask questions.

Keep the focus on the problem. Seek to understand what is troubling the other person. With an angry employee or customer, you could say, “I understand you’re upset. Please tell me what is going on.” Resist the urge to argue things point-by-point as they explain. Let the person discuss all their points first.

Once again, keep the emphasis on what is happening rather than who is doing it. Often, problems are caused by misunderstandings or systems that are not functioning properly. 4. Take time to consider.

One method I learned from Oscar-winning producer Peter Guber is to ask for time to consider.

After you hear the person’s side of things, don’t make any hasty decisions. Instead, delay making things worse by being hasty. Instead, say, “I understand what’s going on now. Give me some time to think it over and get back to you.” Of course, some issues will need to be resolved right away. Still, you can take a few moments before deciding.

The important lesson here is to lengthen the time between reaction and response. The more you do this, the better you will become at building better relationships with your clients, colleagues, and customers.

So back to the guy who chewed me out: It turns out he was having a bad day. Plus, he had misread some numbers in an email. I gave him some time to calm down. Then, I circled back with him and asked him to help me understand what was going on. As we went through the deal points, he read the numbers out loud and went, “Oh.” Though he never apologized, we did get the deal done. It helped me and the situation to not shout back or scream down the phone that I was going to tear off his head.

Try it the next time you are in a tough situation, and let me know how it goes.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.