A.I. Will Improve the Human Side of Your Business

Hey folks, A.I. is on everyone’s minds these days, especially with Sam Altman’s boomerang departure and return to OpenAI. Before I begin I should let you know I’m not using A.I. to write this article about A.I. Why? Not because I’m a Luddite or because I can’t afford A.I. programs like ChatGPT or Bard (which are “free” for now)–or because news organizations like Inc. ask their contributors not to use A.I.

The reason I’m not using A.I. to write this article is because, so far, A.I. writing is dull with a capital D. While A.I. may produce sentences with perfect grammar and can write on any subject, A.I. writing doesn’t inspire you.

Not yet, anyway. Sure, A.I. might get there. For now, though, it’s like reading 10th-grade essays–very formulaic, and the voice tends to be similar (even if you select different tones with the A.I. software). On the other hand, I’m a great believer in using A.I. programs for business. And so are a growing number of businesses. A year ago, IBM reported that 35 percent of companies were using A.I. in their business.

A.I. expert Adam Cheyer has been making predictions every 10 years about what the next big thing will be. Adam is one of the godfathers of A.I., having developed voice assistants Siri and Viv. He has spent decades in the A.I. trenches. and thinks we are just seeing the beginning of where A.I. can help us at work, at home, and in nearly everything we do.

Likewise, A.I. futurist Zack Kass, who worked at OpenAI as the head of Go to Market, believes A.I. will have more than just business benefits for people. Zack believes A.I. will grant everyone more time and render us more human. Moreover, Zack believes A.I. will make our human qualities of vision, wisdom, courage, curiosity, and empathy ever more valuable. I agree.

My company has been using A.I. technology for nearly two years with our CRM, website, customer experience, and content creation. While it has helped my company be more productive with a leaner staff, it has also made the organization more human, giving us more time for connection, increased fun, and personal development. More Time for Connection

At my business, A.I. technology has given us more time to develop personal connections with customers, clients, and our team. When you can use A.I. to help write quicker emails and proposals, for example, you have more time to talk with people and understand them. This is especially helpful in a customer-facing business like mine, which deals with events and entertainment. Increased Fun

My organization has also found using A.I. has taken away some of the drudgery of repetitive tasks. For example, if you have a web chatbot to answer frequent queries or a content creator to fill out a proposal, you have more time to spend on more human activities. There’s more time for the creative parts of business, such as brainstorming, trying out new ideas, and experimenting with new strategies. Personal Development

Now that A.I. can do many business activities and is getting better at them, my business has more time to focus on personal development. Some of this we have used to take courses in emotional intelligence, handling stress, and communication. A.I., effectively, is letting our leaders and employees get more out of their lives and be better humans.

Other businesses can do this, too. Zack Kass foresees a future in which “we will have more time to develop our social skills, to better use our free time to develop our job satisfaction, to try to care about people.” I’m an optimist like Zack. However, I don’t know if all organizations will get this benefit unless they are intentional about using the extra time to focus on people.

To get these work benefits, organizations will need to use A.I. intentionally to take over the repetitive and mundane tasks and then create space for leaders and employees to focus on the human qualities of curiosity, empathy, and creativity.

If organizations do this, A.I. will help us be more human than ever.

