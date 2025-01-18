Close More Deals By Establishing Your Credibility First

A long time ago, in a galaxy far away, when I first started in business, I bought into all the myths of dealmaking. I thought you had to be an extrovert, tell jokes, wear a suit and tie and have the gift of gab. I would go into deals with my polished pitch, funny stories, and even a few gifts—and leave empty-handed. Meanwhile, I watched as people who were less polished, glib or funny walk away with the deal. What were they doing that I wasn’t doing?

It wasn’t until I became a talent agent and media lawyer that I fully understood their magic method. As an attorney, litigation manager, and general counsel, I sat in on a lot of depositions. I noticed how all the expert witnesses established their credibility at the beginning or when they gave an opinion. They would talk about their education, experience, and expertise. As in how they were trained, how long they worked in their job and what they specialized in. Then it hit me. That’s what I need to do in my business deals: Establish credibility using the three Es: education, experience, and expertise. This is what Robert Cialdini, the bestselling author of Influence (Harper Business, 2006), calls credentialing. You can do it, too. For the past 20 years, as a talent agent, dealmaker, and media attorney (I graduated from University of Southern California in media and law), I’ve been teaching people how to make deals and establish their credibility. I even teach a Masterclass on dealmaking.

Here is how you can establish your three Es–education, experience, and expertis–to set yourself up to win a deal. When people trust you, you’re halfway to closing. When it comes to highlighting your credentials, be sure you show it, say it, and publish it. 1. Education Your education is your training in your field, whether it’s a university degree or a course certificate. If you ever went to a doctor’s or lawyer’s office, you’ll notice they display their diplomas on the wall. It’s not just because they are proud of their school; it’s also because they want to convince their patients that they are trained doctors. You can do the same in your office if you meet clients face-to-face or post them strategically in the background of your video conference calls. Bring your training into the conversation when talking with a client. For example, “That reminds me of a time when I was at USC studying for my law degree, …” And publish the same information, your education, degrees and certificates, on your “about” page on your business website and LinkedIn page.

2. Experience Your experience includes what you have done and how long you have done it. Who do you trust more? A business that just got started or has been around for twenty years? That’s why businesses post the year they were founded. You see things like “Established in 1970” or “Trusted by Santa Barbara for over 25 Years.” During conversation, you can casually introduce your experience. “In my 20 years of sales, I believe that …” Another way is to publish it on your website. There you can list the clients you have worked with and say how long you have been working in your field. 3. Expertise Expertise includes your specialization and your thought leadership. People tend to trust specialists more than generalists. For example, your company is not just a technology company; it’s a generative AI company. Or you’re not just another social media marketer; you’re a social media marketer with a bestselling book on social media marketing.

Be sure to place published books on your desk or position them on the bookshelf in the background during video conference calls. Frame a copy of a magazine cover or article where you or your business was featured. Then, work your expertise in conversation when talking about your background. For example, “You can read more about how to negotiate on my Inc.com contributor page.” You should also, include links to the media about you or your company on your website. This could be to YouTube videos, blog posts, and news articles. Anything in which your expertise is mentioned. Once you start establishing your three Es through office displays, website posts, and conversations, clients and customers will be more likely to trust you. And, once people trust you, you’re halfway to closing that deal.

