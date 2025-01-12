This Rule Helps You Never Negotiate Against Yourself

Believe it or not, you make deals every day. According to research published by the National Institutes for Health, the average person has over 12 interactions with others each day. Let’s face it, most of these interactions require negotiating, compromising, and reaching some type of agreement.

I’m not just talking about the deals you make with your clients and customers. Or the deals you make with your boss or investors. You also make deals with partners, parents, pets—and yourself. You know, like that deal you make every time you come across a tasty dessert and tell yourself you can have this treat today, promising that you will start your diet tomorrow. Back to deals. You love deals, and I love deals, but so many people are uncomfortable making deals. It’s easy, you have already been doing it every day. Making good deals is harder—and one of the most difficult things in making good deals is pricing. I learned my first and most important lesson in negotiating when I was just a kid. I needed a computer for school. So, I scoured the newspapers and junk mail flyers—remember those? And I found a computer within my price limit of a thousand bucks. So I called the seller.

Having little experience in negotiating, I offered the asking price. My grandfather, a former large-company executive, listened to my side of the deal. When I hung up, he was frowning. My grandfather said, “The ad said, ‘best offer,’ but you gave him what he was asking.” I didn’t understand the learning opportunity he was pointing out. Then, he explained, “When you’re negotiating, you’ve got no idea if the person wants to sell you something for one dollar or a million dollars. You just offered him a thousand dollars without finding out what his true price was first.”

As an attorney, agent, mediator, and entrepreneur, I make deals every day and teach a class on LinkedIn about deals, influence, and persuasion. Here is one rule you should learn in negotiating: whether you are making a multimillion-dollar deal with a Fortune 500 company or buying something secondhand on Facebook Marketplace. Avoid throwing out the first number. When you offer the first price without having a sense of what the other side is willing to do, you lose your advantage. You don’t know what the person’s “true” price point is. Recently, at our talent agency, I was involved in a major media deal. It was unprecedented, and candidly, we had no idea how to price it. We researched, pooled our data, and analyzed it. Then we asked around and still had no solid approach to what our client’s fees should be for the project.

That’s when I remembered what my grandfather taught me. Never throw out the first number in a negotiation. So when we sat down with the client to make a deal, they asked, “How much?” At that moment, I also thought of master negotiator Chris Voss. I replied, “We’re curious: Why do you think they are a good fit for this project?” When they explained why, I asked, “Given that they are a great fit, what’s it worth to you to make this happen?” When the other side offered an advance of $1 million and 20 percent on the back end, I literally had to contain myself. This was more than we ever thought was possible based on all the data analyses we had done.

At that moment, I thought, if this is their first number, then their true price point is much higher. So, I asked for double. In the end, we didn’t quite get there. However, what I can share is that our client was very happy with the outcome. If I had thrown out the first number, our client would have made a lot less. Giving out the first number gives away your leverage in a negotiation. Always try to make the other side commit to a price by asking something like, “What’s your best offer?” When you hear their number, you’ll get an idea of their true price point. Then you’ll know if you can make money from this deal or if they are even worth dealing with.

Remember, the next time you’re in a negotiation, never negotiate against yourself. Avoid throwing out the first number.

