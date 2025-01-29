Kendall Toole’s Secret to Building Community in a World of Algorithms

How the former Peloton instructor kept her fanbase after moving on to new projects.

When you amass a following on any social media platform, it’s easy to feel like you’re in control. But as we’ve seen recently, with the potential banning and even the brief 12-hour disappearance of TikTok, it becomes clear how vital it is for any creator, any voice, anyone in this space, to have a direct connection to their audience. That connection needs to exist outside the influence of algorithms or the uncertainty of whether a platform will serve your message. We live in a time where there is more content than ever, and more people than ever competing for your attention. When you build a true community, a foundation with people who share your values, your goals, or even just your energy, it’s sacred. Owning that direct line to your audience is essential.

I have to give a big shoutout to my agent, Sloane Cavitt Logue at William Morris Endeavor, because one of the first things she brought up when I signed with her was the importance of launching a newsletter. Honestly, at first, I was skeptical. Newsletters felt so old-school. Email marketing seemed dated—something I associated with my intern days, using clunky tools like Mailchimp to send out brand updates. It felt unnecessary. But then we started digging into the options, and that’s when we found beehiiv. It completely changed my perspective. The platform automated so much of the experience and offered powerful data points, including insights into how my audience was engaging with my content. Even the ad placements were streamlined and well-integrated.

“We launched the newsletter, and within a few weeks, we had almost 50,000 subscribers.” When I left my job at Peloton, one of the first things I did was start collecting email addresses. I knew that with so many business ventures on the horizon, having a direct line to my audience was critical. We launched the newsletter, and within a few weeks, we had almost 50,000 subscribers. I started using it in creative ways, like sharing recipes on Instagram and then encouraging my audience to sign up for the full recipe, which would go out in the newsletter later that week.

The newsletter also became the platform for launching my first-ever collection of trucker hats. We didn’t even post about the launch on social media—it was exclusively announced to my newsletter audience. Within two hours, we sold out the entire inventory. “It’s not reliant on a social media algorithm deciding whether your content gets shown. It’s direct. It’s authentic.” That experience opened my eyes to the power of newsletters. They guarantee that your audience hears directly from you. It’s not reliant on a social media algorithm deciding whether your content gets shown. It’s direct. It’s authentic.

The newsletter has become one of my favorite ways to communicate with my audience. It feels personal, like sending a message to a friend. In a world full of chaos and noise, especially in the content creation and social media space, it cuts through and reaches people directly. I focus on making the content empowering, thoughtful, and fun. Whether it’s a recipe, an update about my life, or something I believe will add value, the goal is to share something meaningful. The success I’ve seen with this approach has been incredible. It’s not just a tool for promotion, it’s a way to build real relationships with my audience.

Looking ahead, I see this channel growing even more. It’s not just about staying in touch. It’s about creating something lasting, no matter what happens with social media. For creators and entrepreneurs, owning your connection with your audience isn’t optional. Platforms will change. Algorithms will shift. But when you’ve built a real relationship with your audience, you’ll always have that foundation. I’m so grateful to beehiiv for making this all possible. What started as a simple idea turned into one of the most rewarding parts of my content strategy.

I think newsletters, or what some call email community-building, are here to stay for a long time.

