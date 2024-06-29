3 Questions to Ask Before Committing to a Financial Advisor

There’s no shortage of people giving out financial advice, but these are the three most important questions to help you find the right one.

You’ve made a critical decision that it’s time to find financial help or guidance. You’ve scoured the internet, asked family and friends for recommendations, and have set up a handful of meetings with a few folks who appear to be reputable financial advisors or coaches in your area. How do you differentiate them and choose the right one? Below are two questions to ask him or her, and one to ask yourself, to help narrow down the options:

1. Are you a Certified Financial PlannerTM? There are countless personal finance certifications, but I would never work with anyone who isn’t a Certified Financial Planner. The CFP requires professionals to meet educational, ethical, and experience requirements while also passing a six-hour exam. This is the gold standard from a financial planning perspective. If your coach or advisor has other certifications, such as being a Certified Public Accountant, I would view those as a bonus, but not replacements for the CFP. Additionally, CFPs are fiduciaries which means that they must act in the best interest of their clients when providing financial guidance.

2. How are you compensated or paid? You always want to understand how your financial planner is being paid. This may sound obvious, but it’s fairly complicated due to the variety of pricing structures used in the industry. Start by understanding if he or she is a “fee-only” planner which means that they only earn income from the fees you are paying them. The second step is to know, in dollars, the cost of the service. Some advisors or coaches may charge an annual, monthly, or hourly amount while others may use a percentage of your assets, such as one percent, which will cost you $10,000 per year if you have $1 million of assets. The bottom line is that you should always calculate your annual dollar cost so that you can easily compare across different options.

3. Is this a good fit? This is arguably the most important of the three questions. Do you feel confident in your financial advisor or coach? Do you like him or her? Does it feel right? This is hopefully a long-term relationship and someone who you will likely need to lean on during hard financial times, so you want someone you feel comfortable with.

If you have unique or complicated financial needs, you may also want to seek out someone who specializes in that area, such as divorce, or special needs children.

Ultimately, there are a plethora of options, but hopefully, these three questions will help you find the right financial partner for you.

