Want Your Kids to Be Good With Money? How to Help Them Learn the Basics

In meetings with new financial planning clients who are trying to create a better life for themselves, those who have children often vocalize wanting something more for them as well. From my experience as a financial planner and parent, the best way to raise financially literate children is to normalize money, become a financial storyteller, step away, incentivize them, and set an example of self-advocacy.

1. Normalize Money is a taboo topic in houses, and that needs to change. This doesn’t mean you should dump your financial stress onto your children, but rather discuss money in a kid-friendly way. For example, discuss paying bills on time, but don’t overwhelm them with the anxiety you might feel about paying them. You should also discuss credit cards, managing debt, and investing, all of which will help normalize money as a critical part of life.

Additionally, if you have a spouse or partner, the two of you should have some of your financial discussions openly as a family–including making hard decisions to spend your money intentionally. 2. Tell stories

If your children are young, between ages 5 and 12, financial storytelling will be vital to their learning. For instance, you can discuss owning shares of stock in Starbucks as you grab a morning coffee.

I remember explaining the concept of stocks to my two kids in this same way, and for weeks after they would ask me if we owned every company that we drove past in the car. They were so excited about the idea of owning ExxonMobil, McDonald’s, Starbucks, etc. Make it relatable, interesting, and, most important, at their level. 3. Step away

Allow them to manage their own money at a young age so they can learn more practically. This may include having them purchase their souvenirs on a trip or save up for a toy they want. They will quickly grasp the concept of spending intentionally, especially if they are using cash, which has the added benefit of being tangible. 4. Incentivize

Open an investment account for them and match what they are willing to invest. My kids invest $2 of their weekly allowance, which may not amount to much, but the muscle memory and concepts they are learning will have the greatest return on their investment. I also recommend paying them a set allowance instead of one based on chores. Paying for chores often leads children to think they should be compensated for everything they do, instead of simply helping the family.

5. Ask for help If you need help becoming financially literate and creating a financial plan, then work with a certified financial planner who can teach you and create a plan to navigate life’s financial challenges. Self-advocating for financial advice and guidance will set a memorable example for your children and make them more likely to seek help as adults.

Parenting is difficult, but providing your children with a strong financial foundation doesn’t have to be complicated. These five steps will give them the tools they need for long-term success, which is the best we parents can hope for.

